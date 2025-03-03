Netflix at the Oscars: How Many Nominations and Wins Does The Streamer Have?

After a very intense and controversial Oscars season, Netflix scooped up three awards at the 2025 97th Academy Awards. That brings Netflix’s total Oscar count up to 26 statues. Here’s a full breakdown of Netflix’s past efforts at the Academy Awards and the full list of 73 nominated titles.



Netflix takes the Oscars seriously. They continue to have a massive team working on awards campaigning. Insider reported in 2022 that Netflix had a 40-person awards operation along with 15 consultants who spread their time working on campaigns for Emmys and, of course, the Oscars. Despite that massive spending and resource allocation, it’s still yet to win some of the biggest prizes of the night when some of its close rivals have. Apple TV+ notably scored Best Picture at the 2022 Oscars, and Prime Video has scooped some top awards, too.

As of 2025, Netflix has still eluded a few big awards, most notably Best Picture, which Netflix has not won despite having 10 nominations in the category.

How many Oscar Nominations has Netflix had?

In total, Netflix has received 170 Oscar nominations in its history, with 2021 being the year it received the most nominations, with 36. As a recap, here are all of Netflix’s Oscar nominations and ultimate wins broken down by the years it’s been releasing movies:

2025 : 18 nominations – 3 wins The most nominations of any individual studio

: 18 nominations – 3 wins 2024 : 19 nominations – 1 win The most of any individual studio. 11 films nominated

: 19 nominations – 1 win 2023: 16 Nominations – 6 wins Netflix tied for the most nominations for an individual studio. Eight films were nominated.

16 Nominations – 6 wins 2022: 27 Nominations – 1 win Netflix is tied for the most nominated studio. Ten films were nominated.

27 Nominations – 1 win 2021: 36 Nominations – 7 wins Netflix was the most nominated studio this year. Sixteen films nominated.

36 Nominations – 7 wins 2020: 24 Nominations – 2 wins Most nominated studio across eight films.

24 Nominations – 2 wins 2019: 15 Nominations – 4 wins Nominated across four films.

15 Nominations – 4 wins 2018: 8 Nominations – 1 win Five films nominated.

8 Nominations – 1 win 2017: 3 Nominations – 1 win Three films nominated.

3 Nominations – 1 win 2016: 2 Nominations Two films nominated.

2 Nominations 2015: 1 Nomination One film nominated.

1 Nomination 2014: 1 Nomination One film nominated.

1 Nomination

Let’s break down Netflix’s historic Oscar nominations by category:

Best Picture: 10 nominations – 0 wins

10 nominations – 0 wins Best Director: 5 nominations – 2 wins

5 nominations – 2 wins Best Actor : 6 nominations – 0 wins

: 6 nominations – 0 wins Best Actress: 7 nominations – 0 wins

7 nominations – 0 wins Best Supporting Actor: 6 nominations – 0 wins

6 nominations – 0 wins Best Supporting Actress: 8 nominations – 2 wins

8 nominations – 2 wins Best Original Screenplay: 6 nominations – 0 wins

6 nominations – 0 wins Best Adapted Screenplay : 10 nominations – 0 wins

: 10 nominations – 0 wins Best International Feature Film: 6 nominations – 2 wins

6 nominations – 2 wins Best Animated Feature Film: 8 nominations – 1 win

8 nominations – 1 win Best Animated Short Film: 2 nominations – 1 win

2 nominations – 1 win Best Documentary Feature: 12 nominations – 3 wins

12 nominations – 3 wins Best Documentary Short Subject: 13 nominations – 4 wins

13 nominations – 4 wins Best Original Score: 7 nominations – 1 win

7 nominations – 1 win Best Original Song: 9 nominations – 1 win

9 nominations – 1 win Best Sound / Best Sound Editing: 7 nominations – 0 wins

7 nominations – 0 wins Best Production Design: 6 nominations – 2 wins

6 nominations – 2 wins Best Cinematography: 12 nominations – 3 wins

12 nominations – 3 wins Best Costume Design: 4 nominations – 1 win

4 nominations – 1 win Best Makeup and Hairstyling: 7 nominations – 1 win

7 nominations – 1 win Best Film Editing: 6 nominations – 0 wins

6 nominations – 0 wins Best Visual Effects: 3 nominations – 0 wins

3 nominations – 0 wins Best Short Live Action: 4 nominations – 2 wins

How many unique Netflix Originals have gotten Oscar nominations?

73 individual Netflix Original movies, shorts, and documentaries have been nominated at the Oscars since 2014. Here’s the complete list:

13th

A Love Song for Latasha

All Quiet on the Western Front

American Factory

American Symphony

Anuja

Audible

Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths

Blonde

Crip Camp

Da 5 Bloods

Don’t Look Up

El Conde

Emilia Pérez

End Game

Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga

Extremis

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Heroin(e)

Hillbilly Elegy

I Lost My Body

Icarus

If Anything Happens, I Love You

Klaus

Lead Me Home

Life Overtakes Me

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Maestro

Maria

May December

Mank

Marriage Story

Mudbound

My Octopus Teacher

Nimona

Nyad

On Body and Soul

Over the Moon

Period. End of Sentence.

Pieces of a Woman

Robin Robin

Roma

Rustin

Society of the Snow

Strong Island

The After

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

The Edge of Democracy

The Elephant Whisperers

The Hand of God

The Irishman

The Life Ahead

The Lost Daughter

The Martha Mitchell Effect

The Mitchells vs. The Machines

The Only Girl in the Orchestra

The Power of the Dog

The Sea Beast

The Six Triple Eight

The Square

The Trial of the Chicago 7

The Two Popes

The White Helmets

The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar

Three Songs for Benazir

tick, tick… BOOM!

To Kill a Tiger

Two Distant Strangers

Virunga

Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl

What Happened, Miss Simone?

Winter on Fire: Ukraine’s Fight for Freedom

List of Every Netflix Oscar Movie and Documentary Win

In total, Netflix Originals have picked up 26 Oscar wins across 18 titles, the most being in 2021 with seven wins.

2025 Netflix Oscar Wins

Emilia Pérez Best Actress in a Leading Role – Zoe Saldaña Best Music (Original Song) – El Mal – Music by Clément Ducol and Camille; Lyric by Clément Ducol, Camille and Jacques Audiard

The Only Girl in the Orchestra Best Documentary Short Film – Molly O’Brien and Lisa Remington



2024 Netflix Oscar Win

The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar Best Live Action Short Film – Wes Anderson and Steven Rales



2023 Netflix Oscar Wins

All Quiet on the Western Front Best International Feature Film – Germany Best Achievement in Cinematography – James Friend Best Achievement in Production Design – Production Design: Christian M. Goldbeck; Set Decoration: Ernestine Hipper Best Original Score – Volker Bertelmann

Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio Best Animated Feature – Guillermo del Toro, Mark Gustafson, Gary Ungar and Alex Bulkley

The Elephant Whisperers Best Documentary Short Film – Kartiki Gonsalves and Guneet Monga



2022 Netflix Oscar Wins

The Power of the Dog Best Director – Jane Campion



2021 Netflix Oscar Wins

If Anything Happens I Love You Best Animated Short Film – Will McCormack, Michael Govier

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom Best Achievement in Makeup and Hairstyling – Sergio Lopez-Rivera, Mia Neal, and Jamika Wilson Best Achievement in Costume Design – Ann Roth

Mank Best Achievement in Production Design – Donald Graham Burt, Jan Pascale Best Achievement in Cinematography – Erik Messerschmidt

My Octopus Teacher Best Documentary Feature – Pippa Ehrlich, James Reed, Craig Foster

Two Distant Strangers Best Live Action Short Film – Travon Free, Martin Desmond Roe



2020 Netflix Oscar Wins

American Factory Best Documentary Feature – Steven Bognar, Julia Reichert and Jeff Reichert

Marriage Story Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role – Laura Dern



2019 Netflix Oscar Wins

Roma Best Foreign Language Film of the Year – Mexico Best Achievement in Directing – Alfonso Cuarón Best Achievement in Cinematography – Alfonso Cuarón

Period. End of Sentence Best Documentary Short Subject – Rayka Zehtabchi, Melissa Berton



2018 Netflix Oscar Wins

Icarus Best Documentary Feature – Bryan Fogel and Dan Cogan



2017 Netflix Oscar Wins

The White Helmets Best Documentary Short Subject – Orlando von Einsiedel and Joanna Natasegara



