Netflix at the Oscars: How Many Nominations and Wins Does The Streamer Have?

After a very intense and controversial Oscars season, Netflix scooped up three awards at the 2025 97th Academy Awards. That brings Netflix’s total Oscar count up to 26 statues. Here’s a full breakdown of Netflix’s past efforts at the Academy Awards and the full list of 73 nominated titles.
Netflix takes the Oscars seriously. They continue to have a massive team working on awards campaigning. Insider reported in 2022 that Netflix had a 40-person awards operation along with 15 consultants who spread their time working on campaigns for Emmys and, of course, the Oscars. Despite that massive spending and resource allocation, it’s still yet to win some of the biggest prizes of the night when some of its close rivals have. Apple TV+ notably scored Best Picture at the 2022 Oscars, and Prime Video has scooped some top awards, too.
As of 2025, Netflix has still eluded a few big awards, most notably Best Picture, which Netflix has not won despite having 10 nominations in the category.
How many Oscar Nominations has Netflix had?
In total, Netflix has received 170 Oscar nominations in its history, with 2021 being the year it received the most nominations, with 36. As a recap, here are all of Netflix’s Oscar nominations and ultimate wins broken down by the years it’s been releasing movies:
Netflix provides the notes for each sub-bullet.
- 2025: 18 nominations – 3 wins
- The most nominations of any individual studio
- 2024: 19 nominations – 1 win
- The most of any individual studio. 11 films nominated
- 2023: 16 Nominations – 6 wins
- Netflix tied for the most nominations for an individual studio. Eight films were nominated.
- 2022: 27 Nominations – 1 win
- Netflix is tied for the most nominated studio. Ten films were nominated.
- 2021: 36 Nominations – 7 wins
- Netflix was the most nominated studio this year. Sixteen films nominated.
- 2020: 24 Nominations – 2 wins
- Most nominated studio across eight films.
- 2019: 15 Nominations – 4 wins
- Nominated across four films.
- 2018: 8 Nominations – 1 win
- Five films nominated.
- 2017: 3 Nominations – 1 win
- Three films nominated.
- 2016: 2 Nominations
- Two films nominated.
- 2015: 1 Nomination
- One film nominated.
- 2014: 1 Nomination
- One film nominated.
Let’s break down Netflix’s historic Oscar nominations by category:
- Best Picture: 10 nominations – 0 wins
- Best Director: 5 nominations – 2 wins
- Best Actor: 6 nominations – 0 wins
- Best Actress: 7 nominations – 0 wins
- Best Supporting Actor: 6 nominations – 0 wins
- Best Supporting Actress: 8 nominations – 2 wins
- Best Original Screenplay: 6 nominations – 0 wins
- Best Adapted Screenplay: 10 nominations – 0 wins
- Best International Feature Film: 6 nominations – 2 wins
- Best Animated Feature Film: 8 nominations – 1 win
- Best Animated Short Film: 2 nominations – 1 win
- Best Documentary Feature: 12 nominations – 3 wins
- Best Documentary Short Subject: 13 nominations – 4 wins
- Best Original Score: 7 nominations – 1 win
- Best Original Song: 9 nominations – 1 win
- Best Sound / Best Sound Editing: 7 nominations – 0 wins
- Best Production Design: 6 nominations – 2 wins
- Best Cinematography: 12 nominations – 3 wins
- Best Costume Design: 4 nominations – 1 win
- Best Makeup and Hairstyling: 7 nominations – 1 win
- Best Film Editing: 6 nominations – 0 wins
- Best Visual Effects: 3 nominations – 0 wins
- Best Short Live Action: 4 nominations – 2 wins
How many unique Netflix Originals have gotten Oscar nominations?
73 individual Netflix Original movies, shorts, and documentaries have been nominated at the Oscars since 2014. Here’s the complete list:
- 13th
- A Love Song for Latasha
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- American Factory
- American Symphony
- Anuja
- Audible
- Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths
- Blonde
- Crip Camp
- Da 5 Bloods
- Don’t Look Up
- El Conde
- Emilia Pérez
- End Game
- Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga
- Extremis
- Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
- Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
- Heroin(e)
- Hillbilly Elegy
- I Lost My Body
- Icarus
- If Anything Happens, I Love You
- Klaus
- Lead Me Home
- Life Overtakes Me
- Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
- Maestro
- Maria
- May December
- Mank
- Marriage Story
- Mudbound
- My Octopus Teacher
- Nimona
- Nyad
- On Body and Soul
- Over the Moon
- Period. End of Sentence.
- Pieces of a Woman
- Robin Robin
- Roma
- Rustin
- Society of the Snow
- Strong Island
- The After
- The Ballad of Buster Scruggs
- The Edge of Democracy
- The Elephant Whisperers
- The Hand of God
- The Irishman
- The Life Ahead
- The Lost Daughter
- The Martha Mitchell Effect
- The Mitchells vs. The Machines
- The Only Girl in the Orchestra
- The Power of the Dog
- The Sea Beast
- The Six Triple Eight
- The Square
- The Trial of the Chicago 7
- The Two Popes
- The White Helmets
- The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar
- Three Songs for Benazir
- tick, tick… BOOM!
- To Kill a Tiger
- Two Distant Strangers
- Virunga
- Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
- What Happened, Miss Simone?
- Winter on Fire: Ukraine’s Fight for Freedom
List of Every Netflix Oscar Movie and Documentary Win
In total, Netflix Originals have picked up 26 Oscar wins across 18 titles, the most being in 2021 with seven wins.
2025 Netflix Oscar Wins
- Emilia Pérez
- Best Actress in a Leading Role – Zoe Saldaña
- Best Music (Original Song) – El Mal – Music by Clément Ducol and Camille; Lyric by Clément Ducol, Camille and Jacques Audiard
- The Only Girl in the Orchestra
- Best Documentary Short Film – Molly O’Brien and Lisa Remington
2024 Netflix Oscar Win
- The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar
- Best Live Action Short Film – Wes Anderson and Steven Rales
2023 Netflix Oscar Wins
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Best International Feature Film – Germany
- Best Achievement in Cinematography – James Friend
- Best Achievement in Production Design – Production Design: Christian M. Goldbeck; Set Decoration: Ernestine Hipper
- Best Original Score – Volker Bertelmann
- Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio
- Best Animated Feature – Guillermo del Toro, Mark Gustafson, Gary Ungar and Alex Bulkley
- The Elephant Whisperers
- Best Documentary Short Film – Kartiki Gonsalves and Guneet Monga
2022 Netflix Oscar Wins
- The Power of the Dog
- Best Director – Jane Campion
2021 Netflix Oscar Wins
- If Anything Happens I Love You
- Best Animated Short Film – Will McCormack, Michael Govier
- Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
- Best Achievement in Makeup and Hairstyling – Sergio Lopez-Rivera, Mia Neal, and Jamika Wilson
- Best Achievement in Costume Design – Ann Roth
- Mank
- Best Achievement in Production Design – Donald Graham Burt, Jan Pascale
- Best Achievement in Cinematography – Erik Messerschmidt
- My Octopus Teacher
- Best Documentary Feature – Pippa Ehrlich, James Reed, Craig Foster
- Two Distant Strangers
- Best Live Action Short Film – Travon Free, Martin Desmond Roe
2020 Netflix Oscar Wins
- American Factory
- Best Documentary Feature – Steven Bognar, Julia Reichert and Jeff Reichert
- Marriage Story
- Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role – Laura Dern
2019 Netflix Oscar Wins
- Roma
- Best Foreign Language Film of the Year – Mexico
- Best Achievement in Directing – Alfonso Cuarón
- Best Achievement in Cinematography – Alfonso Cuarón
- Period. End of Sentence
- Best Documentary Short Subject – Rayka Zehtabchi, Melissa Berton
2018 Netflix Oscar Wins
- Icarus
- Best Documentary Feature – Bryan Fogel and Dan Cogan
2017 Netflix Oscar Wins
- The White Helmets
- Best Documentary Short Subject – Orlando von Einsiedel and Joanna Natasegara
What’s been your favorite Oscar-winning Netflix movie or documentary so far? Let us know in the comments section below.