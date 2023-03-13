Oscars 2023: Complete List of Netflix Nominees & Winners

Welcome to your look at the complete list of Oscar nominations that Netflix picked up in 2023 and which ones eventually went on to pick up the golden statue.

The 95th Oscars ceremony occurred on March 12th, 2023, broadcast on ABC and streamed on Disney+, with A24’s Everything Everywhere All At Once ultimately picking up the Best Picture win. Still, Netflix had an excellent haul despite missing the elusive grand prize.

As a reminder, here are the movies and documentaries that Netflix was hoping to make the nomination cut:

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

All Quiet on the Western Front

White Noise

Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio

RRR

The Sea Beast

Wendell and Wild

Blonde

Descendant

Bardo

The Elephant Whisperers

The Martha Mitchell Effect

Full List of Netflix Original Oscar Nominations in 2023

Netflix scooped 16 nominations for the 95th Oscars and ultimately won six. That makes 2022 their second biggest haul behind 2021, where they bagged seven wins.

Here are the award nominations broken down by title:

All Quiet on the Western Front (9 nominations – 4 wins)

All Quiet on the Western Front Oscar Wins

Cinematography – James Friend

– James Friend Production Design – Production Design: Christian M. Goldbeck; Set Decoration: Ernestine Hipper

– Production Design: Christian M. Goldbeck; Set Decoration: Ernestine Hipper Original Score – Volker Bertelmann

– Volker Bertelmann International Feature Film – Germany

All Quiet on the Western Front Oscar Nominations

Best Picture – Malte Grunert, Producer

– Malte Grunert, Producer Sound Design – Viktor Prášil, Frank Kruse, Markus Stemler, Lars Ginzel and Stefan Korte

– Viktor Prášil, Frank Kruse, Markus Stemler, Lars Ginzel and Stefan Korte Original Score – Volker Bertelmann

– Volker Bertelmann Adapted Screenplay – Edward Berger, Lesley Paterson & Ian Stokell

– Edward Berger, Lesley Paterson & Ian Stokell International Feature Film – Germany

– Germany Makeup and Hairstyling – Heike Merker and Linda Eisenhamerová

– Heike Merker and Linda Eisenhamerová Production Design – Production Design: Christian M. Goldbeck; Set Decoration: Ernestine Hipper

– Production Design: Christian M. Goldbeck; Set Decoration: Ernestine Hipper Cinematography – James Friend

– James Friend Visual Effects – Frank Petzold, Viktor Muller, Markus Frank, and Kamil Jaffar

All Quiet on the Western Front was the second most nominated title behind Everything Everywhere All at Once, with 11 nominations.

The Elephant Whisperers (1 nomination – 1 win)

Best Documentary Short Film – Kartiki Gonsalves and Guneet Monga

Guillermo’s Del Toro Pinocchio (1 nomination – 1 win)

Animated Feature Film – Guillermo del Toro, Mark Gustafson, Gary Ungar, and Alex Bulkley

Bardo (1 nomination)

Cinematography – Darius Khondji

Blonde (1 nomination)

Actress in a Leading Role – Ana de Armas

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery (1 nomination)

Writing Adapted Screenplay – Rian Johnson

The Sea Beast (1 nomination)

Animated Feature Film – Chris Williams and Jed Schlanger

The Martha Mitchell Effect (1 nomination)

Best Documentary Short Film – Anne Alvergue and Beth Levison

Streaming on Netflix But Not Netflix Original

Finally, RRR was nominated and is streaming on Netflix exclusively in most regions but not included in the Originals count.

RRR (1 nomination – 1 win)

Original Song – Naatu Naatu – Music by M.M. Keeravaani; Lyric by Chandrabose

You can find a full list of Oscar 2023 nominations here.

