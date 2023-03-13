Netflix News

Oscars 2023: Complete List of Netflix Nominees & Winners

The full list of the 16 Netflix Oscar nominations in 2023 plus the six awards it won.

Netflix’s 2023 Oscar Winners – Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio, All Quiet on the Western Front & The Elephant Whisperers

Welcome to your look at the complete list of Oscar nominations that Netflix picked up in 2023 and which ones eventually went on to pick up the golden statue. 

The 95th Oscars ceremony occurred on March 12th, 2023, broadcast on ABC and streamed on Disney+, with A24’s Everything Everywhere All At Once ultimately picking up the Best Picture win. Still, Netflix had an excellent haul despite missing the elusive grand prize.

As a reminder, here are the movies and documentaries that Netflix was hoping to make the nomination cut:

  • Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
  • All Quiet on the Western Front
  • White Noise
  • Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio
  • RRR
  • The Sea Beast
  • Wendell and Wild
  • Blonde
  • Descendant
  • Bardo
  • The Elephant Whisperers
  • The Martha Mitchell Effect

You can find Netflix’s 2023 Oscar Contenders within Netflix via the particular page set up a genre page here.

Full List of Netflix Original Oscar Nominations in 2023

Netflix scooped 16 nominations for the 95th Oscars and ultimately won six. That makes 2022 their second biggest haul behind 2021, where they bagged seven wins.

Here are the award nominations broken down by title:

All Quiet on the Western Front (9 nominations – 4 wins)

all quiet on the western front netflix october 2022

Picture: Netflix

All Quiet on the Western Front Oscar Wins

  • Cinematography – James Friend
  • Production Design – Production Design: Christian M. Goldbeck; Set Decoration: Ernestine Hipper
  • Original Score – Volker Bertelmann
  • International Feature Film – Germany

All Quiet on the Western Front Oscar Nominations

  • Best Picture – Malte Grunert, Producer
  • Sound Design – Viktor Prášil, Frank Kruse, Markus Stemler, Lars Ginzel and Stefan Korte
  • Original Score – Volker Bertelmann
  • Adapted Screenplay – Edward Berger, Lesley Paterson & Ian Stokell
  • International Feature Film – Germany
  • Makeup and Hairstyling – Heike Merker and Linda Eisenhamerová
  • Production Design – Production Design: Christian M. Goldbeck; Set Decoration: Ernestine Hipper
  • Cinematography – James Friend
  • Visual Effects – Frank Petzold, Viktor Muller, Markus Frank, and Kamil Jaffar

All Quiet on the Western Front was the second most nominated title behind Everything Everywhere All at Once, with 11 nominations.

The Elephant Whisperers (1 nomination – 1 win)

the elephant whisperers

Picture: Netflix

  • Best Documentary Short Film – Kartiki Gonsalves and Guneet Monga

Guillermo’s Del Toro Pinocchio (1 nomination – 1 win)

pinocchio netflix

Picture: Netflix

  • Animated Feature Film – Guillermo del Toro, Mark Gustafson, Gary Ungar, and Alex Bulkley

Bardo (1 nomination)

BARDO False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths

Picture: Netflix

  • Cinematography – Darius Khondji

Blonde (1 nomination)

blonde new on netflix in september 2022

Picture: Netflix

  • Actress in a Leading Role – Ana de Armas

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery (1 nomination)

glass onion a knives out mystery review screenshot

Picture: Netflix

  • Writing Adapted Screenplay – Rian Johnson

The Sea Beast (1 nomination)

the sea beast netflix movie

Picture: Netflix

  • Animated Feature Film – Chris Williams and Jed Schlanger

The Martha Mitchell Effect (1 nomination)

martha mitchell effect netflix

Picture: Netflix

  • Best Documentary Short Film – Anne Alvergue and Beth Levison

Streaming on Netflix But Not Netflix Original

Finally, RRR was nominated and is streaming on Netflix exclusively in most regions but not included in the Originals count.

RRR (1 nomination – 1 win)

rrr best new movie on netflix

Picture: DVV Entertainment

  • Original Song – Naatu Naatu – Music by M.M. Keeravaani; Lyric by Chandrabose

You can find a full list of Oscar 2023 nominations here.

Did your favorite Netflix movie scoop an Oscar nomination in 2023? Let us know in the comments.

