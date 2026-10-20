Oriol Paulo Returns to Netflix With Twisted New Christmas Thriller ‘Proxies’

Oriol Paulo returns to Netflix this holiday season with Proxies, a gripping Spanish thriller premiering December 11, 2026. Featuring a powerhouse ensemble cast, the film begins with a shocking Christmas Eve murder confession before spiraling into a baffling closed case that defies all logic. Here’s everything we know about the upcoming mystery.

Proxies (also known as En Nombre De Otro) is an upcoming Spanish Netflix Original thriller directed by Oriol Paulo, who also co-wrote the film alongside Guillem Clua. Paulo serves as an executive producer with Miguel Ángel Faura, while Libertad Ribera and Jaume Martí produce the project through Juanita Films, the Barcelona-based production company Paulo and Ribera co-founded.

When is Proxies coming to Netflix?

Netflix has confirmed that Proxies will be released on December 11, 2026.

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What is the plot of Proxies?

Netflix has provided a synopsis for Proxies:

The film tells the story of how, on Christmas Eve morning, a man walks into a police station and confesses to killing two or three people. Yet, behind his confession lies a question that is harder to answer: why he has decided to turn himself in now, and what he hopes to achieve with his confession. From that point on, his story soon becomes linked to another seemingly closed case, one that defies all logic.

Who are the cast members of Proxies?

The film’s lead cast members are Eduard Fernández (God’s Crooked Lines), Mario Casas (Bird Box: Barcelona), Blanca Suárez (Cable Girls), Nicolás Francella (High Seas), and Alexandra Jiménez (100 Meters).

The rest of the cast members have been confirmed as:

Blanca Parés (Julieta)

(Julieta) Javier Beltrán (Little Ashes)

(Little Ashes) Ana Wagener (Biutiful)

(Biutiful) Cristina Plazas (The Body)

(The Body) Antonio Buíl (Operation Liberty)

(Operation Liberty) Marta Bayarri (Vaca)

(Vaca) Ariadna Gaya (Three Steps Above)

(Three Steps Above) Paula Blanco Barnés (Ventdelplá)

(Ventdelplá) Elisabeth Bonjour (The Unit)

(The Unit) Victoria Camps (Ever Afters)

(Ever Afters) Sergi Cervera (Burning Body)

(Burning Body) Manu Fullola (Risen)

(Risen) Arnau Gol-Karsunke (Last Bullet)

(Last Bullet) Maria Ivanova (Matryoshka)

(Matryoshka) Oriol Ruiz (Vaca)

When and where was Proxies filmed?

Filming for Proxies took place in the Spanish cities of Reus and Tarragona in the Catalan region between November 18, 2025, and April 25, 2026.

Are you looking forward to watching Proxies on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!