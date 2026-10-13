Netflix Sets November 2026 Release Date for Swedish Rom-Com ‘The Christmas Switch’

Netflix has unveiled the release date and first look at the Swedish romantic-comedy film, The Christmas Switch. It stars twin actresses Felice and Happy Jankell, who play twin sisters who swap lives in the weeks leading up to Christmas. Here’s everything we know about The Christmas Switch on Netflix.

The Christmas Switch is an upcoming Swedish romantic comedy film, directed by Adam Pålsson in their directorial debut. Christin Magdu and Mikael Syrén wrote the script, and Michaela Hamilton, Christin Magdu, Mikael Syrén, and Lina Åström developed the story. Eleonor Sager produced the film for Breakable Films AB, with executive producers Lena Rehnberg, Hadis Jabbari, and Viktor Linnell. It is based on Eleonor Sager’s audiobook Christmas in St. Anna.

When is The Christmas Switch released on Netflix?

The Christmas Switch is confirmed to premiere on Netflix on November 12, 2026.

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What is the plot of The Christmas Switch?

Netflix has provided a synopsis for the film:

In this romantic comedy, two sisters with wildly different personalities are forced to swap lives in the weeks leading up to Christmas. In their new environments, they confront their life choices and find love where they least expect it.

Who are the cast members of The Christmas Switch?

Felice Jankell plays Mathilda Stjärne. The actress’s only appearance on Netflix to date was the biographical miniseries The Playlist. She has previously starred in titles such as Prime’s Paradis City, Hamilton, Snabba Cash, and films such as The Bunker Game, Black Circle, and Tack för senast.

Happy Jankell plays Freddie Stjärne. The actress previously starred in an episode of The Rain on Netflix. She has previously starred in shows such as Beck, Delete Me, and Dystopia. She has also starred in films such as The Year I Started Masturbating, King of Atlantis, and Inga skuggor Kvar.

Christian Fandango Sundgren plays Oliver. The actor previously starred in Netflix’s Barracuda Queens and A Nearly Normal Family.

The rest of the cast is as follows:

Anastasios Soulis as Jonas

as Jonas Celie Sparre as Emma

as Emma Dag Malmberg as Janne

as Janne Maria Kulle as Lilian

as Lilian Bahar Pars as Katja

First Look at The Christmas Switch on Netflix

Are you looking forward to watching The Christmas Switch on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!