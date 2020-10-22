Netflix Sci-Fi Movie ‘The Adam Project’ Starring Ryan Reynolds: Everything We Know So Far

The announcement was made earlier this year that Ryan Reynolds and Shawn Levy would be working together again on a new project for Netflix. We’ve finally learned the name of the feature is The Adam Project, and filming is reportedly scheduled to begin soon. Here’s what we know so far about The Adam Project on Netflix.

The Adam Project is an upcoming Netflix Original Sci-Fi movie written by Jonathan Topper and directed by Stranger Things producer Shawn Levy.

The feature will be the second movie that Shawn Levy has directed with Canadian actor Ryan Reynolds in the lead role. The pair recently worked together on the video-game spoof Free Guy, which is due to be released in December 2020.

Please Note: It’s unclear if ‘The Adam Project’ is the confirmed title for the feature or the placeholder name for the project.

What is the plot of The Adam Project?

The following synopsis for The Adam Project has been provided by ProductionWeekly:

Adam Reed, age 13, and still grieving the sudden death of his father a year earlier, walks into his garage one night to find a wounded pilot hiding there. This mysterious pilot turns out to be the older version of himself from the future, where time travel is in its infancy. He has risked everything to come back in time on a secret mission. Together they must embark on an adventure into the past to find their father, set things right, and save the world. The three working together, both young and grown Adam come to terms with the loss of their father and have a chance to heal the wounds that have shaped them. Adding to the challenge of the mission, the two Adams discover they really don’t like each other very much, and if they’re going to save the world, they’re first going to have to figure out how to get along.

Who are the cast members of The Adam Project?

So far, the only confirmed cast member is Ryan Reynolds.

Reynolds will be playing the role of adult Adam Reed. The Adam Project will be the fourth Netlfix Original for Reynolds. So far, the Canadian actor has starred in 6 Underground, is filming for Red Notice, and it has been confirmed he will produce and star in the adaptation of the video game Dragon’s Lair.

With filming scheduled to begin next month, we can expect to learn more very soon.

What is the production status of The Adam Project?

Official Production Status: Filming Scheduled* (Last Updated: 22/10/2020)

According to information provided by Production Weekly, principal photography is scheduled to begin on November 16th, 2020.

Filming is scheduled to last four months and will conclude on March 8th, 2021. Production will be handled by Skydance Productions.

The feature will also be produced under director Shawn Levy’s studio 21 Laps Entertainment.

*Filming dates are subject to change and are not set in stone.

When is the Netflix release date for The Adam Project?

If the production of The Adam Project is smooth and runs on schedule then we can begin to speculate on a potential release date.

At the earliest, there’s a chance for a late 2021 release date. It’s more than likely that we won’t see The Adam Project on Netflix until 2022.

Potentially lengthy post-production, marketing, and the Netflix schedules are just a few of many factors involved in speculating on the release date of The Adam Project.

