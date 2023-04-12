Netflix Series and Special Hopefuls for 75th Primetime Emmy Awards

Netflix has just updated its FYC campaign site, giving us the full list of titles they’ve submitted and will campaign for in the forthcoming 75th Primetime Emmy Awards.

Set to air on Fox in September 2023; the ceremony will once again set out to award the biggest and best shows of the 2022/23 season and Netflix has a fair few shows it thinks have a shot at taking home some of the numerous awards up for offer. Nominations are announced on July 12th, 2023.

Full List of Netflix Hopefuls for 2023 Emmys

Titles marked with an asterisk are titles that have bigger boxes on Netflix’s FYC page, suggesting they’re higher up the pecking order. Listed in order as presented on the FYC site.

Animated Programs Hopefuls

Agent Elvis (Season 1)

Big Mouth (Season 6)

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners (Season 1)

Entergalactic (Season 1)

Comedy Series Hopefuls

Mo (Season 1)*

Wednesday (Season 1)*

Cobra Kai (Season 5)

Dead to Me (Season 3)

Emily in Paris (Season 3)

Never Have I Ever (Season 3)

Documentary Series Hopefuls

Harry & Meghan*

Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal*

Chef’s Table: Pizza

Chimp Empire

Conversations with a Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes

Keep Sweet Pray and Obey

MH370: The Plane That Disappeared

Pepsi, Where’s My Jet?

Untold

Documentary Special Hopefuls

Descendant*

Pamela: A Love Story*

“Sr.”*

Stutz

The Volcano: Rescue from Whakaari

Drama Series Hopefuls

The Crown (Season 5)*

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story (Limited Series)*

Stranger Things (Season 4)*

1899 (Season 1)

The Diplomat (Season 1)

The Sandman (Season 1)

Shadow and Bone (Season 2)

The Umbrella Academy (Season 3)

You (Season 4)

Hosted Nonfiction Series or Special Hopefuls

The Light We Carry with Michelle Obama and Oprah Winfrey*

My Next Guest with David Letterman and Volodymyr Zelenskyy*

Somebody Feed Phil (Season 6)*

Limited Series Hopefuls

Beef (Season 1)*

DAHMER: Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (Season 1)*

Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities (Season 1)*

From Scratch (Limited Series)

Kaleidoscope (Limited Series)

The Watcher (Limited Series)

The Witcher: Blood Origin (Limited Series)

Unstructured Reality Series Hopefuls

Full Swing (Season 1)*

Structured Reality Series Hopefuls

Love is Blind (Season 4)*

Game Show Reality Series Hopefuls

Is It Cake? (Season 1)*

Reality Competition Hopefuls

Nailed It!: Halloween (Season 1)*

Outlast (Season 1)

Short Form Series Hopefuls

I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson (Season 3)*

Short Form Nonfiction or Reality Series Hopefuls

That’s My Time with David Letterman

Variety Specials (Pre-Recorded) Hopefuls

Chris Rock: Selective Outrage*

Bill Burr: Live at Red Rocks

Gabriel Iglesias: Stadium Fluffy

Hasan Minhaj: The King’s Jester

Jo Koy: Live from the LA Forum

My Name is Mo’Nique

Patton Oswalt: We All Scream

Sebastian Maniscalco: Is It Me?

Stand Out: An LGBTQ+ Celebration

Trevor Noah: I Wish You Would

