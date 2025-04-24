Home Netflix News

Netflix Sets July 2025 Release for New French Animated Series ‘7 Bears’

The French animated series 7 Bears is coming to Netflix in July 2025.

Picture: 7 Bears – Netflix

7 Bears, a brand-new animated comedy series from the award-winning French studio Folivari, is set to arrive on Netflix in July 2025. 

7 Bears is an upcoming French Netflix Original animated series from the award-winning animation studio Folivari. The series is led by showrunner Robert Vargas and directed by Guillaume Rio. The animation studio Cube also worked on the series.

When will the 7 Bears series be available on Netflix?

Netflix has confirmed that 7 Bears will premiere on the streaming service on July 10th, 2025.

What is the plot of 7 Bears?

Netflix has provided a synopsis for 7 Bears:

“Forget the Seven Dwarfs, here come the 7 Bears! So, look out Cinderella, Little Red Riding Hood, and Snow White, because this lovable pack of furballs is putting a fuzzy twist on the fairytales we thought we knew.”

Picture: 7 Bears – Netflix

Who are the cast members of 7 Bears?

There are no listed cast members for 7 Bears.
Will the cast be French or English?
Given that 7 Bears is a French production, we would assume that a French dub will be the default language for the series. However, Netflix often provides dubs in multiple languages, so we are also expecting an English dub to be available upon release.
 
Are you looking forward to watching 7 Bears on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below! 
Jacob Robinson is a seasoned entertainment journalist who joined What’s on Netflix seven years ago in 2018. Jacob brings a diverse perspective to streaming coverage. He specializes in tracking Netflix's expanding library of anime and K-dramas in addition to other TV and movie coverage in addition providing in-depth analysis. Based in Norwich, UK.

