Netflix Sets July 2025 Release for New French Animated Series ‘7 Bears’

7 Bears, a brand-new animated comedy series from the award-winning French studio Folivari, is set to arrive on Netflix in July 2025.
7 Bears is an upcoming French Netflix Original animated series from the award-winning animation studio Folivari. The series is led by showrunner Robert Vargas and directed by Guillaume Rio. The animation studio Cube also worked on the series.
When will the 7 Bears series be available on Netflix?
Netflix has confirmed that 7 Bears will premiere on the streaming service on July 10th, 2025.
What is the plot of 7 Bears?
Netflix has provided a synopsis for 7 Bears:
“Forget the Seven Dwarfs, here come the 7 Bears! So, look out Cinderella, Little Red Riding Hood, and Snow White, because this lovable pack of furballs is putting a fuzzy twist on the fairytales we thought we knew.”