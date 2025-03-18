Netflix News

Netflix Takes to the Skies with the US Air Force in the Documentary ‘Air Force Elite: Thunderbirds’

Coming to Netflix in 2025 Netflix takes to the skies with US Air Force elite squadron The Thunderbirds.

Air Force Elite Thunderbirds Netflix Documentary Preview

Air Force Elite: Thunderbirds. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2025

Netflix will take subscribers into the cockpits of the US Air Force’s legendary flight squadron, The Thunderbirds. Coming to Netflix in 20204, subscribers will gain unprecedented access to the world-famous pilots and learn of the training and sacrifice it takes to join the elite squadron in Air Force Elite: Thunderbirds

Air Force Elite: Thunderbirds is an upcoming Netflix Original documentary directed by Matt Wilcox and produced by The Obamas’ High Ground Productions, Brian McGinn, and Jason Sterman of Supper Club. Blue Ox Films is also listed as one of the production companies involved in the project.

What is Air Force Elite: Thunderbirds?

Netflix has provided a synopsis for the documentary:

“For the first time ever, go inside the cockpit with the U.S. Air Force’s legendary flight squadron, The Thunderbirds, and witness the unprecedented training, peril, and personal sacrifice it takes to push the limits of aviation as a member of one America’s most revered demonstration teams.”

Who are The Thunderbirds?

Not to be confused with the beloved British series of the 1960s, The Thunderbirds is an elite air demonstration squadron of the United States Air Force, assigned to the 57th Wing. 

The Thunderbirds have been operational since June 1917 and served as an active squadron for many decades. They participated in World War I, the Pacific theater of World War II, and the Korean War until February 1963. The squadron began performing air demonstrations in May 1953 and has entertained audiences for over seven decades since.

The “TBirds” are the world’s third oldest formal flying aerobatic team. Only France’s French Air Force Patrouille de France (1931) and the United States Navy Blue Angels (1946) and older.

Air Force Elite Thunderbirds Netflix Documentary

Air Force Elite: Thunderbirds. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2025

When is Air Force Elite: Thunderbirds on Netflix?

Our only confirmation is that Air Force Elite: Thunderbirds is coming to Netflix sometime in 2025.

For now, we’re awaiting an official release date.

What is the runtime?

We have confirmation that the runtime is 90 minutes.

