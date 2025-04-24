Netflix to Adapt ‘The Age of Innocence’ into a Limited Series With Emma Frost as Showrunner

In celebration of World Book Day 2025, Netflix announced that The White Queen executive producer Emma Frost will be the showrunner behind Netflix’s television adaptation of Edith Wharton’s beloved romance novel The Age of Innocence. Details are limited, but we’ll be tracking everything you need to know about The Age of Innocence on Netflix.

The Age of Innocence is an upcoming Netflix Original period drama, adapted from Edith Wharton’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel of the same name. Emma Frost is the showrunner and co-writer of the series. Her previous work included hit TV shows such as Starz’s The Spanish Princess, The White Queen, and The White Queen, Amazon’s The Man in the High Castle, and the beloved British comedy series Shameless.

Three more executive producers join Frost on the project, including Peter Chernin, Tracey Jenno Topping, and Tracey Cook.

Peter Chernin is responsible for producing films such as Hidden Figures, Ford v. Ferrari, and all of the modern Planet of the Apes films. For Netflix, he has produced all of the Fear Street movies, Back in Action, Rez Ball, and Slumberland. He also produced Netflix shows such as The Madness and Exploding Kittens, as well as the upcoming Man of Fire television adaptation.

Jenno Topping also collaborated with Peter Chernin as an executive producer on films such as Hidden Figures, Ford v Ferrari, the Planet of the Apes films, Luther: The Fallen Sun, Slumberland, and the Fear Street movies.

Tracey Cook was an executive producer on Apple TV’s See and Netflix’s Bombay Begums. She previously worked as an assistant on films such as Spy, Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates, and Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children.

The Age of Innocence has been adapted for various media over the years, including theatre productions, radio, and three film adaptations: A silent film from Warner Brothers in 1924, Phillip Moeller’s 1934 adaptation through RKO Studios, and Martin Scorsese’s 1993 adaptation which starred Daniel Day-Lewis, Winona Ryder, and Michelle Pfeiffer.

What is the plot of The Age of Innocence?

The plot will follow the same story as Wharton’s 1920 novel:

In the 1870s, New York City, Newland Archer, a gentleman lawyer and heir to one of New York City’s wealthiest families, is overjoyed by his engagement to beautiful but sheltered May Welland. However, when May’s cousin, the Countess Ellen Olenska, arrives, Newland begins to question his choice of bride, as Ellen, who is in the middle of a scandalous divorce, challenges the status quo of New York’s upper society, while May represents the traditional values of Old New York.

Who are the cast members of The Age of Innocence?

At the time of writing, no cast members have been revealed.

What is the production status of The Age of Innocence?

Development Filming Scheduled Filming Ongoing Post-Production

At the time of writing, the series is currently in pre-production. It is unclear when filming will begin on The Age of Innocence, but we expect to learn more soon.

When is The Age of Innocence coming to Netflix?

Naturally, as the project has only recently been announced, we are a long way from a confirmed Netflix release date.

However, we would argue that a 2027 release is realistic, assuming production begins and ends before the end of 2026.

Are you excited for Netflix’s adaptation of The Age of Innocence? Let us know in the comments below!