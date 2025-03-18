Netflix to Release Gripping 2025 Documentary on the Avoidable Titan Submersible Disaster

In 2023, the disastrous voyage to the wreckage of the Titanic by the Titan submersible took the world by storm. This Summer, Netflix delves deep into the disaster, the OceanGate CEO, Stockton Rush, and his ambitions and plans to explore the ocean’s depths that led to his death.

Titan is an upcoming Netflix Original documentary directed and produced by Mark Monroe. Jon Bardin and Lily Garrison produce for Story Syndicate, and Monroe produces for Diamond Docs.

Dan Cogan, Liz Garbus, Kate Barry, Tommy Coriale, Mala Chapple, Amy Herdy, and Jude Prest are executive producers.

What is the Titan documentary?

Netflix has provided a synopsis for Titan:

“The Titan submersible’s ill-fated journey to the ruins of the Titanic dominated headlines in June 2023, but nothing can prepare you for Titan, coming to Netflix this summer. This new documentary examines OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush, his quest to become the next billionaire innovator, and the doomed underwater endeavor that forced the world to reconsider the price of ambition in the depths of the ocean.”

What happened to the Titan submersible?

On June 18th, 2023, the OceanGate submersible began its voyage to the wreckage of the Titanic, and on board were tourists Hamish Harding, Shazada Dawood, and his son, Suleman, and for OceanGate was CEO Stockton Rush, and Paul-Henri Nargeolet, a Titanic expert and French deep-sea explorer.

Only 93 minutes into the dive, Titan lost communication with its mother ship, MV Polar Prince. Authorities were alerted later that day when the submersible failed to resurface. The hope of survival was slim, and after four days, a remotely operated underwater vehicle discovered debris 500 meters from the bow of The Titanic.

Thanks to the weight and pressure of the depths and a failure to meet safety protocols and regulations, the Titan submersible imploded, which resulted in the deaths of all five on board.

When is Titan coming to Netflix?

Our only confirmation is that Titan will be released on Netflix in the Summer of 2025 (June-August).

Are you going to be watching Titan on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!