Netflix Woodstock ’99 Documentary Releasing in August 2022

Clusterf**k: Woodstock ’99 has set an August 2022 release date on Netflix. The new documentary seeks to get to the bottom of what exactly happened at the infamous festival that was plagued with issue after issue.

The story of Woodstock ’99 is well known to many, particularly those that happened to be there and now you get to relive it with the documentary now titled Clusterf**k: Woodstock ’99 arriving on Netflix globally on August 2nd, 2022.

Like many festivals over the years, its ambitions were great but the execution was left lacking. It based itself on the 1969 Woodstock which went down as a historic success and had the lineup to rival it. Metallica, Rage Against the Machine, Limp Bizkit, The Chemical Brothers, Red Hot Chilli Peppers, Jewel, Everlast, and the Dave Matthews Band were all on the docket.

Fires, vandalism, environmental disasters, violence, sexual assault, looting, and vandalism all caused the event to be considered by many a disaster.

Netflix’s documentary on Woodstock ’99 was first revealed back in September 2020 with some brief overviews on what we can expect.

The documentary comes from the producers of Netflix’s Don’t F**k with Cats and Fear City: New York vs. The Mafia, a production company called Raw.

Deadline reported at the time that:

“The series will delve deep into the culture that created Woodstock ‘99 and tell the real story behind how “three days of peace, love and music” went down in flames. Featuring unseen archive footage and intimate testimony from people behind the scenes, on the stages and in the crowds, the series aims at telling the untold story of a landmark musical moment that shaped the cultural landscape for a generation.”

Netflix has provided a brief synopsis about what we can expect from the documentary and a couple of first-look images:

“Woodstock 1969 promised peace and music, but its ’99 revival delivered days of rage, riots and real harm. Why did it go so horribly wrong?”

The documentary will have a TV-MA rating or an 18 rating in the UK issued by the BBFC. That rating is given because of the sexual violence documented throughout the course of the film.

The famed event has been covered previously. HBO notably beat Netflix to the punch with their entry Woodstock 99: Peace Love and Rage which was released in 2021 and is available on HBO Max right now.