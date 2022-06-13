New ‘Castlevania’ Series ‘Castlevania: Nocturne’ Officially in Production at Netflix

Castlevania, one of the oldest and most beloved video game franchises of the past 36 years received a new lease on life when in 2017 its first anime adaptation arrived on Netflix. In four years, across four seasons and 32 episodes, the Netflix series introduced millions of new fans to the franchise. Inspired by the colorful stories and characters of the video game, the legacy of the Castlevania anime will continue with Castlevania: Nocturne, which is officially in production.

Since 1986, the Castlevania franchise has amassed a total of 29 video games and has included some of the most iconic heroes and villains in video game history, mainly Dracula, and several members of the vampire-hunting Belmont clan, such as Simon and Trevor.

In July 2017, the first four episodes of the Castlevania anime were released, and immediately millions of subscribers from around the world were hooked by the animation of Powerhouse Animation, the writing of creator Warren Ellis, and the charm of a star-studded cast featuring the talents of Richard Armitage, James Callis, and Alejandra Reynoso.

When the series came to an end after four seasons in 2021, many subscribers were left questioning if this was the end of the Castlevania anime on Netflix. Thankfully, with so many stories and characters to take inspiration from, we’ll soon see the start of the next chapter of the Castlevania story in Castlevania: Nocturne.

What is the plot of Castlevania: Nocturne?

The plot of Castlevania: Nocturne is still under wraps. However, we know that the story will follow the exploits of Richter Belmont, the descendant of Trevor Belmont and Sypha Belnades.

Richter Belmont was born in the 17th century, a few hundred years after his ancestor Trevor Belmont’s clash with Dracula. In the video games, Richter is the protagonist of Rondo of Blood and Symphony of the Night, which took place in the years 1792 and 1797.

What is the production status of Castlevania: Nocturne?

Official Production Status: Pre-Production (Last Updated: 13/06/2022)

We know very little of the production of Castlevania: Nocturne other than the fact that Powerhouse Animation is currently working on the project.

Have any cast members been announced?

At the time of writing, Netflix has yet to announce any of the cast members. Considering the story takes place centuries after the events of the original anime series we aren’t expecting to see Richard Armitage or Alejandra Reynoso reprise their roles as Trevor Belmont and Sypha Belnades, respectively.

Theo James could return as Alucard considering the dhampir son of Dracula is an immortal.

If Richter is taking on Dracula like his video game counterpart then we may also see Graham McTavish return to reprise his role as the charismatic lord of shadows.

When is the Netflix release date for Castlevania: Nocturne?

No official release dates came with the announcement of the series. This means we could be waiting quite sometime before we see the release of Castlevania: Nocturne on Netflix.

It’s our expectation that we will see Castlevania: Nocturne on Netflix before the end of 2023.

Are you excited for the release of Castlevania: Nocturne on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!