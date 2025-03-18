New Spanish Six-Part Thriller ‘The Gardener’ Coming to Netflix in April 2025

Netflix’s six-part Spanish thriller The Gardener delves into a toxic relationship between an overbearing mother and her son, who runs an underground murder-for-hire business. Coming to Netflix in April 2025, the series stars Álvaro Rico, Cecilia Suárez and Catalina Sopelana.

The Gardener is an upcoming Spanish Netflix Original thriller directed by Mikel Rueda and Rafa Montesinos and written by Miguel Sáez Carral and Isa Sánchez. The series is produced by DLO Prducciones, with Miguel Lorenzo and José Manuel Lorenzo as the executive producers.

When is The Gardener on Netflix?

Netflix has confirmed the release of The Gardener on April 11, 2025.

The six-part series will be available to stream worldwide exclusively on Netflix.

What is the plot of The Gardener?

Netflix has provided a detailed synopsis for The Gardener:

“The gardener tells the story of Elmer and his controlling mother, La China Jurado, manager of a garden center that hides another thriving underground murder-for-hire business. Killing is easy for Elmer. An accident had left him emotionless. However, while planning the murder of Violeta, a charming nursery school teacher, he falls in love with her. Now, Elmer must learn to love while his mother does everything possible to end Violeta’s life.”

Who are the cast of The Gardener?

Álvaro Rico plays Elmer. Rico has previously starred on Netflix, having starred in 24 episodes of Elite as Polo Benavent, Fernan in Sky High, and Jacobo Entrerríos in Alba. Outside of Netflix, he has starred in shows such as Prime’s El Cid, and Velvet Colección.

Cecilia Suárez plays La China Jurado. She starred in the popular Spanish Netflix series The House of Flowers, Someone Has to Die, and Holy Family. Outside of Netflix, she has starred in Prime’s Zorro and Disney’s Bellas Artes.

Catalina Sopelana plays Violeta. The actress previously starred in Sky Rojo as Gretam and as Julia in The Neighbor.

The rest of the cast is as follows:

Ivan Massagué

Emma Suárez

Javier Morgade

María Vázquez

Francis Lorenzo

Isabel Garrido

Esteban Roel

Candela Solé

Where did filming take place for The Gardener?

Filming for The Gardener took place in Toledo and Madrid.

