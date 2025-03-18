Netflix News

New Spanish Six-Part Thriller ‘The Gardener’ Coming to Netflix in April 2025

The exciting new Spanish thriller The Gardener is coming to Netflix in April 2025.

Jacob Robinson What's on Netflix Avatar
By ·

Copy to clipboard
Comments
Netflix Six Part Spanish Thriller The Gardener Coming To Netflix In April 2025

Picture: Álvaro Rico and Cecilia Suárez in The Gardener – Netflix

Netflix’s six-part Spanish thriller The Gardener delves into a toxic relationship between an overbearing mother and her son, who runs an underground murder-for-hire business. Coming to Netflix in April 2025, the series stars Álvaro Rico, Cecilia Suárez and Catalina Sopelana.

The Gardener is an upcoming Spanish Netflix Original thriller directed by Mikel Rueda and Rafa Montesinos and written by Miguel Sáez Carral and Isa Sánchez. The series is produced by DLO Prducciones, with Miguel Lorenzo and José Manuel Lorenzo as the executive producers.

When is The Gardener on Netflix?

Netflix has confirmed the release of The Gardener on April 11, 2025. 

The six-part series will be available to stream worldwide exclusively on Netflix.

What is the plot of The Gardener?

Netflix has provided a detailed synopsis for The Gardener:

“The gardener tells the story of Elmer and his controlling mother, La China Jurado, manager of a garden center that hides another thriving underground murder-for-hire business. Killing is easy for Elmer. An accident had left him emotionless. However, while planning the murder of Violeta, a charming nursery school teacher, he falls in love with her. Now, Elmer must learn to love while his mother does everything possible to end Violeta’s life.”

The Gardener

Picture: Álvaro Rico as Elmer in The Gardener – Netflix

Who are the cast of The Gardener?

Álvaro Rico plays Elmer. Rico has previously starred on Netflix, having starred in 24 episodes of Elite as Polo Benavent, Fernan in Sky High, and Jacobo Entrerríos in Alba. Outside of Netflix, he has starred in shows such as Prime’s El Cid, and Velvet Colección.

The Gardener

EL JARDINERO. Álvaro Rico as Elmer in episode 01 of The Gardener. Cr. Niete/Netflix © 2024

Cecilia Suárez plays La China Jurado. She starred in the popular Spanish Netflix series The House of Flowers, Someone Has to Die, and Holy Family. Outside of Netflix, she has starred in Prime’s Zorro and Disney’s Bellas Artes.

Cecilia Suarez Netflix Six Part Spanish Thriller The Gardener Coming To Netflix In April 2025

EL JARDINERO. Cecilia Suárez as China Jurado in episode 01 of The Gardener. Cr. Niete/Netflix © 2024

Catalina Sopelana plays Violeta. The actress previously starred in Sky Rojo as Gretam and as Julia in The Neighbor.

Catalina Sopelana Netflix Six Part Spanish Thriller The Gardener Coming To Netflix In April 2025

EL JARDINERO. Catalina Sopelana as Violeta in episode 01 of The Gardener. Cr. Jaime Olmedo/Netflix © 2024

The rest of the cast is as follows:

  • Ivan Massagué
  • Emma Suárez
  • Javier Morgade
  • María Vázquez
  • Francis Lorenzo
  • Isabel Garrido
  • Esteban Roel
  • Candela Solé

Where did filming take place for The Gardener?

Filming for The Gardener took place in Toledo and Madrid.

Rico And Sopelana Netflix Six Part Spanish Thriller The Gardener Coming To Netflix In April 2025

Picture: Catalina Sopelana (left) and Álvaro Rico (right) in The Gardener – Netflix

Are you looking forward to watching The Gardener on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!

🕒 This article was first published on March 18, 2025. It has been updated over time to reflect new information.

Newest Articles - Netflix News

'Blood of Zeus' Season 3 Will Release on Netflix in May 2025 Article Teaser Photo

'Blood of Zeus' Season 3 Will Release on Netflix in May 2025
Italian Drama 'My Family' Renewed for Season 2 at Netflix Article Teaser Photo

Italian Drama 'My Family' Renewed for Season 2 at Netflix
When 'Young Sheldon' Season 7 Will Release on Netflix Article Teaser Photo

When 'Young Sheldon' Season 7 Will Release on Netflix
'Cujo': Stephen King Movie Adaptation in Works at Netflix with Darren Aronofsky in Talks to Direct Article Teaser Photo

'Cujo': Stephen King Movie Adaptation in Works at Netflix with Darren Aronofsky in Talks to Direct

Recommended from What's on Netflix

‘The Crystal Cuckoo’ Netflix Spanish Thriller Series: Filming Wraps & What We Know So Far

‘The Crystal Cuckoo’ Netflix Spanish Thriller Series: Filming Wraps & What We Know So Far

All 20+ Canceled Netflix Series in 2024

All 20+ Canceled Netflix Series in 2024

The Biggest Netflix Originals We’ll be Saying Goodbye to in 2025

The Biggest Netflix Originals We’ll be Saying Goodbye to in 2025

What Are Netflix’s Most Popular Games? What Do They Tell Us About Their Changing Strategy?

What Are Netflix’s Most Popular Games? What Do They Tell Us About Their Changing Strategy?