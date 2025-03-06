New Spanish Movies and Series Coming to Netflix in 2025 & Beyond

It’s time for another big breakdown of Netflix’s slate—today, we look at the upcoming Spanish movies and series that will be hitting our screens throughout 2025 and into 2026.

For this article, we’ll focus primarily on Spanish titles from Spain, which won’t include Spanish-language titles from Latin American countries – we’ll have more on those another time. Please note that all titles are subject to change, and this almost certainly doesn’t represent absolutely everything coming up.

This list does not include Spanish titles already released in 2025, such as Aitana: Metamorphosis, Valeria season 4, and Season 2 of The Snow Girl.

Many titles from Netflix Spain were highlighted during the Next on Netflix 2025 festivities at the end of January. During that event, we got first looks and news for dozens of Netflix titles from around the globe. VP of Content for Spain, Portugal & Nordics, Diego Ávalos, spoke about the success of Spanish content worldwide: “Last year, we had the honor of having four Spanish titles among the 25 most popular titles in the world: Berlin, Society of the Snow, Raising Voices, and The Asunta Case.” Ávalos also highlighted Netflix’s contribution to the Spanish industry during our 10 years in the country. “We profoundly believe in stories that connect, inspire, and reflect unique voices in every corner of our country, with a unique mission: to entertain audiences.”

Read Next Full List of 107 Mobile Games on Netflix: February 2025

New Spanish Series Coming in 2025 & Beyond

Billionaires’ Bunker / El refugio atómico

Genre: Drama

Cast: Miren Ibarguren, Joaquín Furriel, Natalia Verbeke, Carlos Santos, Montse Guallar, Pau Simon, Alicia Falcó, Agustina Bisio and Álex Villazán

Confirmed for Release in 2025 (Expected September 12th)

Post-Money Heist, Alex Pina had relative success with the three-season series Sky Rojo. His next big project (aside from another season of Berlin—see below) is Billionaires’ Bunker, which came to fruition after the global pandemic of the early 2020s. It features a big ensemble cast (including some familiar faces from La Casa de Papel) and is set in a fictional world where World War III is about to break out (lol), and the richest of the rich have the luxury to retreat into an underground bunker called Kimera Underground Park. This series explores the dynamic of having the rich and powerful all occupying the same small space. Netflix seems to have settled on the name of Billionaires Bunker for the series, but it’s also been called The Fallout Shelter. We’re told the series is eying a September 12th release, but that’s subject to change.

Carlos Alcaraz: My Way

Genre: Sports, Documentary

Confirmed for Release in 2025

Carlos Alcaraz teams up with Netflix for his second project after competing in a live tennis exhibition match (The Netflix Slam) for the streamer in 2024. This documentary series joins a huge slate of other sports documentaries coming up that’ll follow the youngest number-one player in tennis history throughout the 2024 season, both on and off the court. Jorge Laplace is directing.

City of Shadows / Ciudad de sombras

Genre: Crime, Thriller

Cast: Isak Férriz, Verónica Echegui, Ana Wagener, Manolo Solo and Jordi Rico

First unveiled in late 2024, this series is an adaptation of the first novel in the popular Milo Malart saga. “A gruesome crime has occurred in La Pedrera – Casa Milà,” reads the official synopsis, adding, “a burned body has appeared on the façade of Gaudí’s iconic building. Inspector Milo Malart, until now suspended by the Mossos for indiscipline, is returning to action in Barcelona, ​​working with Sub-Inspector Rebeca Garrido, to try to find the perpetrator of the crime.” Jorge Torregrossa is directing the series with the production company Arcadia behind new series that has now expected to have wrapped filming.

Olympo

Genre: Romance, Drama, Teen

Cast: Clara Galle, Nira Osahia, Agustín Della Corte, Nuno Gallego, María Romanillos, Martí Cordero, Juan Perales, Andy Duato, and Najwa Khliwa

Confirmed for Release in 2025 (Expected June 20th)

When it comes to Netflix’s biggest hits from Spain, a few will almost certainly come to mind. One of those shows that is arguably Netflix’s most successful in-house production is Elite which concluded after a record eight seasons and a handful of spin-offs. That’s now been off the air for a while so we’ve been waiting to see what takes its place and the answer to that seems to be Olympo.

The series follows the best young athletes training at a prestigious High Performance Center and their dynamics of competing at the highest levels. Marçal Forés, Daniel Barone, Ibai Abad, and Ana Vázquez are amongst the directors for the series, with Ibai Abad, Alba Lucio, Jan Matheu, and Laia Foguet writing.

Rotten Legacy / Legado

Genre: Drama

Cast: Jose Coronado, Belén Cuesta, Diego Martín, Natalia Huarte, Gustavo Salmerón, Nico Romero, Iván Pellicer, María Morera, and Mireia Portas

Carlos Montero is being kept very busy at Netflix following Elite. Breathless is his first major project, and next up is Rotten Legacy. First unveiled in March 2024, the Succession-style series centers on communication company CEO Federico Seligman, who has unexpectedly retired to take care of himself and recover from an illness he’d been previously keeping on the down-low. Now partially recovered, he finds his sons have fundamentally changed his company, and not for the better, with his legacy now at risk.

Salvador

Genre: Drama

Cast: Luis Tosar, Claudia Salas, Luis Dyangani

Unveiled to be in the works in mid-2024 with production beginning later in the year, this series follows Salvador Aguirre, an ambulance driver who discovers his daughter has joined a neo-Nazi group, forcing him to infiltrate their world in a desperate attempt to rescue her and understand what led her there. Daniel Calparsoro is directing the new series with Alea Media producing.

Superstar

Genre: Comedy, Drama

Cast: Ingrid García Jonsson, Rocío Ibáñez, Julián Villagrán, Natalia de Molina, Secun de la Rosa, Pepón Nieto, Carlos Areces, Neus Asensi, Óscar Ladoire, Javier Gurruchaga, Sofía González

Nacho Vigalondo, best known The Neighbor, Time Crimes, and Colossal, is bringing to life the story of the well-known singer Yeuena. Here’s the official translated description of the new six-part series, which sounds like a bit of a trip:

“At the turn of the century, a comet crossed the Spanish sky, dismantling the laws of fame and success, disintegrating the border between the popular and the underground. For a couple of years, the covers and prime time hours were conquered by celebrities from another dimension. Creatures that until then seemed condemned to mockery and contempt and who captured our attention without adapting to any normality. A magical story where esoteric conspiracies, eternal nights, quantum bricks, multicoloured supervillains and an improbability turned star fit: Tamara.”

That Night

Genre: Crime, Drama

Cast: Clara Galle, Claudia Salas, Paula Usero

Unveiled in February 2025, Netflix is bringing to life the Gillian McAllister novel that became a best-seller. Described as an intense thriller, it follows Elena, who, while on a family vacation in the Dominican Republic, accidentally hits a man with her car. Desperate, she turns to her sisters, Paula and Cris, forcing them into a harrowing decision—how far will they go to protect Elena and keep their family intact?

The Crystal Cuckoo (El Cuco de Cristal)

Genre: Thriller

Cast: Catalina Sopelana, Alex García, Itziar Ituño, Iván Massagué, Tomás del Estal, and Alfons Nieto

Based on the Javier Castillo novel, this upcoming thriller series just recently wrapped up production and follows a young doctor who gets a heart transplant. Now recovering, she’s invited to visit her donor’s hometown, and after reluctantly agreeing, she ends up discovering a family and community hiding many secrets that unlock an ancient mystery. Atípica Films, the production company behind titles like The Snow Girl and The Girls in the Last Row, is behind the new series. For everything else we know so far, we’ve got you covered.

The Gardener / El jardinero



Genre: Crime, Drama, Thriller

Cast: Álvaro Rico, Cecilia Suárez, Catalina Sopelana, Emma Suárez, María Vázquez, Francis Lorenzo, Javier Morgade, Isabel Garrido, Iván Massagué, Esteban Roel, Candela Solé

One series that has been wrapped up for a while is The Gardner, a project that began production in early 2024. This six-episode series is created by Miguel Sáez Carral and produced by José Manuel Lorenzo.

The official synopsis for the series is as follows:

“The Gardener tells the story of Elmer and his controlling mother, La China Jurado, who run a tree and plant nursery beneath which hides another prosperous underground business of contract killings. For Elmer, murder is easy. An accident left him emotionless. However, while planning the murder of Violeta, a charming kindergarten teacher, he falls in love with her. Elmer will have to learn to love while his mother does everything possible to end Violeta’s life.”

The Lady’s Companion / Manual Para Señoritas

Genre: Romantic, Period Drama, Comedy

Cast: Iratxe Emparán, Tristán Ulloa, Carloto Cotta, Paula Usero, Candela Pradas, María Barranco, Itziar Manero, María Caballero, and Gracia Olayo

Coming to Netflix: March 28th

Coming from the same creator of The Asunta Case and Cable Girls, Gema R. Neira is back, along with Bambú Producciones, for another period drama set in Madrid in the 1880s, coinciding with the Alphonsine era and the Restoration period, following a chaperone who’s been hired to find husbands for three sisters who come from wealth.



Renewed Spanish Series Returning for a New Season

As it stands, four Spanish Netflix Originals are coming back for future seasons. A report from the summer of last year confirmed that the comedy series Alpha Males will return for a third season this year. This series is also getting new international spin-offs, including a new German one due out in 2025. Filming kicked off on the next season of the Money Heist prequel spin-off Berlin series in early 2025, and some brand-new faces were confirmed to feature. There is no word on a return date just yet, though. The hospital drama Breathless (Respira) – Renewed for season 2 in late 2024, the series is already in production and should return in either late 2025 or 2026. Gangs of Galicia is the most recent renewal being announced at the Next on Netflix showcase in Madrid now set to return for a season 2.

Netflix recently ruled out (unsurprisingly) a second season of Raising Voices, and the only other major show from the past year or so awaiting a renewal decision is Iron Reigns. Any series released before 2023 can be presumed to not be returning.

New Spanish Movies Coming in 2025 & Beyond

53 Domingos

Genre: Drama

Cast: Javier Gutiérrez, Javier Cámara, Carmen Machi

Cesc Gay is directing this adaptation of his own stageplay that’s about three brothers who meet to discuss their elderly father, who has begun exhibiting signs of strange behavior. They discuss the prospects of putting him in a home but he won’t go down without a fight.

A Widow’s Game / La Viuda Negra

Genre: Crime, Drama, Mystery

Cast: Ivana Baquero, Tristán Ulloa, Carmen Machi

Director Carlos Sedes (Cocaine Coast) is bringing to life, with the help of Bambú Producciones, this horrifying true story of the black widow of Patraix. Ivana Baquero, known for her stunning performance in Pan’s Labyrinth, is leading the cast. The story is set in the summer of 2017, when the authorities found in Valencia the remains of a man who had been stabbed seven times. Originally thought to be a crime of passion and gang-related, enquiries soon turned to Maje, a young widow who had been married to the victim for less than a year.

El Niño

Genre: Drama

In July 2024, Netflix announced Mariano Barroso would write and direct a film adaptation of El niño, the latest novel by Fernando Aramburu, with production by Barroso and Rafa Portela. The film, based on the 1980 Ortuella school tragedy, follows Nicasio, an elderly man who visits his grandson’s grave weekly, exploring the lasting impact of the event on his family and the Basque community.

Firebreaker / Cortafuego

Genre: Drama, Thriller

Cast: Belén Cuesta, Joaquín Furriel, Enric Auquer, and Diana Gómez

David Victori (Sky Rojo) is behind this new thriller that follows Mara, her daughter, her brother-in-law, his wife, and their son as they visit the family’s summer house in the forest to prepare it for sale after the death of Mara’s husband. What starts as an effort to find closure turns into a nightmare when Mara’s daughter vanishes just as a forest fire erupts in the area. As they race against time to find her, tensions escalate when the local forest ranger becomes the prime suspect in her disappearance.



La Desconocida

Genre: Crime

Unveiled in 2024, this new crime drama from writer Rosa Montero is about an unconscious woman found in a Barcelona dock container. With next to no memory, inspectors Ripoll and Zapori have to investigate the mysterious case following another attempt on her life at the hospital.

My Dearest Señorita / Mi querida señorita



Genre: Romance, Drama

Cast: Anna Castillo, Paco León, Nagore Aranburu, Manu Ríos, Eneko Sagardoy, Lola Rodríguez, María Galiana, and Delphina Bianco

Production on the new film began in early February 2025, with it being another collaboration between Netflix and Suma Content. It’s an adaptation of the 1972 film of the same name that was nominated for the Oscar for best foreign film in 1973. The film was written by Alana S. Porter and directed by Fernando Gonzalez Molina.

Old Dog, New Tricks / Animal salvaje

Genre: Comedy

Cast: Luis Zahera, Lucía Caraballo, Carmen Ruíz, Antonio Durán ‘Morris’

Confirmed for Release in 2025 (Expected in August 2025)

Germán Aparicio is behind this new comedy with the official synopsis reading, “A rural Galician vet lands a gig at a fancy pet store, where designer collars and gourmet kibble reign supreme — light-years away from his farming roots.”

She Walks In Darkness / Un Fantasma En La Batalla



Genre: Crime, Drama, Thriller

Cast: Susana Abaitua, Andrés Gertrúdix, Iraia Elias, Raúl Arévalo and Ariadna Gil

Confirmed for Release in 2025

Agustín Díaz Yanes, the director behind titles like Gold and Alatriste, is writing and directing this new crime thriller exclusively for Netflix. It’s based on the lives and experiences of several members of the Civil Guards involved in the fight against terrorism. The plot revolves explicitly around Amaia, a young civil guard who spends more than a decade working as an undercover agent within ETA, to locate a secret hideout in the South of France. Society of Snow filmmaker J.A. Bayona is producing.

For everything coming up on Netflix throughout 2025, keep returning to our complete guide here on What’s on Netflix. We’re also tracking all the confirmed or expected 2026 releases here.

What new Spanish title are you looking forward to checking out in 2025? Let us know in the comments.