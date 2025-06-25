‘Nouvelle Vague’ Netflix French Comedy Film Sets October 2025 Release

Following its premiere at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival, Netflix has acquired the distribution rights to the French comedy-drama film Nouvelle Vague. Coming to Netflix in October 2025, here’s everything we know about Nouvelle Vague.

Nouvelle Vague is an American-French comedy-drama film directed by Richard Linklater. Mike Blizzard, Emmanuel Montamat, and John Sloss are the executive producers, while Laurent and Michèle Pétin are producers. ARP Productions and Detoru Production are the production studios behind the film.

The film was shot entirely in French and was filmed in black and white, using a 4:3 aspect ratio.

When is Nouvelle Vague coming to Netflix?

As reported by Variety, Nouvelle Vague is expected to be released on Netflix on October 10th, 2025.

The film is currently scheduled to be released in France in local theatres on October 8th, which is past the September 30th deadline for the film to be submitted for the 2026 Academy Awards.

Netflix purchased the film’s distribution rights for $4 million after it premiered at the Cannes Film Festival on May 17th, 2025.

What is the plot of Nouvelle Vague?

The film is set in 1960s France, during the height of the French New Wave, and follows the shooting of the classic French film Breathless, starring French cinema legends Jean-Luc Godard, Jean Seberg, and Jean-Paul Belmondo.

Who are the cast members of Nouvelle Vague?

Zoey Deutch plays the role of Jean Seberg, an iconic French actress of the New Wave movement.

Guillaume Marbeck plays the role of Jean-Luc Godard, a French and Swiss film director, screenwriter, and critic.

The rest of the cast is as follows:

Aubry Dullin as Jean-Paul Belmondo.

Bruno Dreyfürst as Georges de Beauregard.

Benjamin Clery as Pierre Rissient.

Matthieu Penchinat as Raoul Coutard.

Pauline Belle as Suzon Faye.

Blaise Pettebone as Marc Pierret.

Benoît Bouthors as Claude Beausoleil.

Paolo Luka Noé as François Moreuil.

Adrien Rouyard as François Truffaut.

Jade Phan-Gia as Phuong Maittret.

Jodie Ruth-Forest as Suzanne Schiffman.

Antoine Besson as Claude Chabrol.

Franck Cicurel as Raymond Cauchetier.

Roxane Rivière as Agnès Varda.

Jean-Jacques Le Vessier as Jean Cocteau.

Côme Thieulin as Éric Rohmer.

Laurent Mothe as Roberto Rossellini.

Jonas Marmy as Jacques Rivette.

Niko Ravel as Michel Fabre.

What is the runtime of Nouvelle Vague?

The film has a runtime of 105 minutes.

