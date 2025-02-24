Netflix News One Piece

‘One Piece’ Actor Reveals Season 3 is Happening with Filming to Get Underway in 2025

Zoro actor Mackenyu has revealed filming for One Piece season 3 will start sometime in 2025.

Picture: Mackenyu as Zoro in One Piece – Netflix/Tomorrow Studios

Thanks to recent comments made by Zoro actor Mackenyu, it’s looking increasingly likely that Netflix has quietly renewed the live-action adaptation of One Piece for a third season. Here’s what we learned.

On February 21st, 2025, Crunchyroll published an interview with actor Mackenyu, who plays Zoro in One Piece. The interview mainly discussed his voice acting role in Ubisoft’s upcoming Assassin’s Creed Shadows video game. However, when asked if he had a message for his fans who are waiting for his next project, he revealed the following:

“The next project is going to be One Piece Season 2. We do have projects lined up for this year before we shoot Season 3 of One Piece, but I can’t tell you anything about that, so it’s not going to be fun for y’all.”

So not only did Mackenyu reveal that a third season of One Piece is happening, but he also revealed that filming will happen in 2025.

Mackenyu Assassins Creed Shadows

Picture: Mackenyu (right) plays the role of Gennojo (left) in Ubisoft’s upcoming video game Assassin’s Creed Shadows

This supports our previous reports with comments made by actors Vincent Regan and Braashad Mayweather, who play Garp and Patty, respectively. Braashad had stated that filming for seasons 2 and 3 would be back-to-back. Meanwhile, Vincent had said he expected filming for season 3 to begin soon. It’s not unusual for a small break between filming seasons back to back, so filming for the third season could get underway very soon!

‘One Piece’ Season 2: Filming Wraps, 27 New Cast Members & What We Know So Far

Of course, we got even more hints the show was returning last month, given that the Writer’s Guild of America has listed the third season and its series staff, which also backs up the evidence that One Piece has been renewed for a third season.

When will Netflix announce One Piece is renewed?

Netflix could wait for one of its annual events, such as Tudum, to take place before announcing the renewal. This year’s Tudum is scheduled for May 31st, so not only could we receive our first look at the second season of One Piece, but Netflix could also announce its renewal.

Given that filming could already be underway by the end of May (or start in early June), we may also receive the official confirmation that One Piece is returning for a third season.

One Piece season 2 has yet to be dated although it’s expected either in very late 2025 or 2026. 

Are you excited for more seasons of the live-action One Piece? Let us know in the comments below!

