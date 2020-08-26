Original K-Drama ‘The School Nurse Files’ Season 1 Coming to Netflix in September 2020

We’ve known since December 2018 that The School Nurse Files was coming to Netflix. Finally, after over a year and a half of waiting, we can now confirm that The School Nurse Files season 1 is coming to Netflix in September 2020. We have everything you need to know about the upcoming K-Drama, including the plot, cast, trailer, and Netflix release date.

The School Nurse Files is an upcoming Original supernatural K-Drama series. Written by Chung Se Rang, and directed by Lee Kyung Mi, The School Nurse Files is one of the most exciting K-Dramas of 2020.

The K-Drama was one of the first of a handful of Netflix Original K-Dramas ordered in late 2018. We suspected The School Nurse Files would have had an earlier release than September 2020, but it looks more than worth the wait.

When is The School Nurse Files season 1 Netflix release date?

Thanks to the press release from Netflix, we can now confirm that the first season of The School Nurse Files arrives Friday, 25th September 2020.

The K-Drama is exclusive to Netflix and will be available to stream worldwide, including South Korea.

What is the plot of The School Nurse Files?

Ahn Eun Young is a nurse teacher but also serves as a jelly exorcist. Thanks to her supernatural ability to see jellies, she also has the ability to eradicate them. Only needing a toy knife and a BB gun, Ahn Eun Young is a lethal exorcist but to protect the school she enlists the help fellow teacher Hong In Pyo.

Who are the cast members of The School Nurse Files?

The following cast members have been confirmed to star in the upcoming season of The School Nurse Files:

Role Cast Member Where Have I Seen/Heard Them Before? Ahn Eun Young Jung Yoo Mi Live | Reply 1994 | Train to Busan Hong In Pyo Nam Joo Hyuk The Great Battle | The Light in Your Eyes | Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo Han Ah Rum Lee Joo Young Just Dance | Live | Miss Beak Kim Beom Jun Kim Bum Joon Oh My Baby | Team Bulldog: Off-duty Investigation | Kkondae Intern Raddy Park Se Jin Hyena | Mirror of the Witch | Another Child Seok Kwon Hyun Woo Seok *debuting in The School Nurse Files* Kim Kang Sun Choi Jun Young Tune in For Love | Saem | Default Mackenzie Yoo Teo Chocolate | Vagabond | Arthdal Chronicles

How many episodes will the first season of The School Nurse Files feature?

We have confirmation that the first season will consist of six episodes. Each episode will have an approximate runtime of 60 minutes.

Will The School Nurse Files be available to stream in 4K?

Typically the latest K-Dramas to arrive on Netflix aren’t available to stream in 4K. But thanks to the fact that The School Nurse Files is a full Netflix Original, this means, it will be available to stream in 4K UHD.

To watch the K-Drama in 4K you will need an internet connection capable of maintaining a 25 Mbps, a premium Netflix subscription, and a 4K device.

Are you looking forward to the release of The School Nurse Files on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!