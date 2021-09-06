‘Our Man From Jersey’ Netflix Movie: Everything We Know So Far

Having been on an acquiring spree this year, Netflix acquired another star vehicle for Mark Wahlberg and Halle Berry. In an eight-figure deal, Netflix will be producing Our Man From Jersey, which is described as a “blue-collar James Bond”. Not much is known about the movie thus far but we can reveal that production is due to get underway in 2022 and will be shot in multiple cities.

The movie was conceived by Wahlberg and producer Stephen Levinson, who developed the film during the quarantine. Later, they tapped writer David Guggenheim (Safe House, Designated Survivor) to pen the script and it all clicked perfectly with Netflix willing to spend big money on the pic after seeing a 36-page draft. No director is attached at the moment.

Here’s everything else we know about Netflix’s Our Man From Jersey:

What’s the plot of Our Man From Jersey?

Plot details for Our Man From Jersey are being kept under wraps, but the film is described as a blue-collar James Bond.

Netflix has been targeting big-budget action thrillers for quite some time. Mark Wahlberg himself starred in Spencer Confidential but there are plenty of other movies in the genre in development whether that’s the Russo Brothers The Grey Man, Escape from Spiderhead or 2021’s fall movie, Red Notice.

Who is cast in Our Man From Jersey?

Netflix’s Our Man From Jersey will be led by Oscar nominee Mark Wahlberg and Oscar winner Halle Berry. Wahlberg’s most recent credits include Spenser Confidential, Mile 22 and Infinite. Berry has recently appeared in Kingsman: The Golden Circle, John Wick 3, Bruised and is preparing to film another Netflix movie The Mothership.

Halle Berry will star alongside Mark Wahlberg in Our Man From Jersey, a new upcoming spy movie headed to Netflix! pic.twitter.com/luHzeqjuZo — Strong Black Lead (@strongblacklead) March 23, 2021

What’s the production status of Our Man From Jersey?

Netflix’s Our Man From Jersey is currently planned to enter production in March 2022 according to issue 1258 of Production Weekly. Filming is to take place primarily in New Jersey in the United States and London, England.

What’s the Netflix release date for Our Man From Jersey?

Netflix hasn’t set a release date for Our Man From Jersey yet, but with a March 2022 production start, we wouldn’t expect it to be anytime soon. Sometime in 2023 would be a good guess.

Are you looking forward to Our Man From Jersey coming to Netflix? Let us know in the comments.