‘Out of the Dust’ Netflix Series: Full Cast Revealed & Everything We Know

Filming has wrapped on Netflix’s new psychological thriller limited series, Out of the Dust. The show features a standout cast that includes Asa Butterfield from Sex Education and Molly Windsor from Three Girls. They play the central characters of Adam and Rosie, a married couple living in a secular Christian community. Here’s the latest on the new series, including some exclusive cast reveals and much more.

Out of the Dust is a six-part Netflix Original psychological thriller limited series created by Julie Gearey. The Intergalactic creator is also a writer and executive producer on the series. Gaerey is also working on the upcoming Netflix series Saalsberg Sisters.

Myar Craig-Brown (Vera) and Iona Vrolyk (Holby City) are executive producers for Double Dutch Productions (a subsidiary of Banijay). Nick Pitt (Black Mirror) is a producer. Jim Loach (Save Me) and Philippa Langdale (The Capture) will direct the series. Catherine Derry (The Great) is Director of Photography

We caught wind of Out of the Dust earlier this year and reached out to Netflix about this project in February 2024, who didn’t comment.

What is the plot of Out of the Dust?

The story centers around the married couple Rosie and Adam. With their daughter, they live in a secluded Christian community, where the arrival of Sam, an escaped prisoner, upends their lives. As an outsider, Sam brings a new perspective to Rosie’s world, shining a light on her reality and the constraints she has been forced to live under. As Sam’s influence begins to reveal cracks in Rosie and Adam’s marriage, he positions himself as her savior, and she must ask herself where the greatest danger lies?— with the cult or with Sam?

Who are the cast members of Out of the Dust?

When the show was first announced, Netflix confirmed the five Out of the Dust leads: Molly Windsor, Asa Butterfield, Christopher Eccleston, Sioban Finnerhan, and Fra Free.

Butterfield and Windsor play the roles of married couple Adam and Rosie. Butterfield has been one of the standout stars on Netflix thanks to his role as Otis in the raunchy coming-of-age comedy Sex Education. As for Windsor, who has yet to star in a Netflix Original, has starred in television shows such as War of the Worlds, Traces, and Cheat. However, she is most well known for her great performance in the hard-hitting BBC drama Three Girls as Holly Winshaw.

Fra Free plays Sam, an escaped prisoner who might be Rosie’s liberation from her hidden religious community. He was recently seen on Netflix in Zak Snyder’s Rebel Moon as Balisarius. He also starred as Kazi in the Disney+ series Hawkeye and Courfeyrac in Tom Hooper’s film adaptation of Les Misérables.

Eccleston and Finneran play the roles of the married couple, Mr. and Mrs. Phillips. Eccolstone starred as the 9th Doctor in BBC’s revival of Doctor Who and as Malekith in Thor: The Dark World in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Siobhan Finneran is most well known for her incredible work as Clare Cartwright in the British police drama Happy Valley. She also starred in 25 episodes of Downton Abbey as Sarah O’Brien.

What’s on Netflix can also confirm a number of other cast members who will be featured throughout the series:

Aston Mcauley (Rebus, Restless) as Isaac

(Rebus, Restless) as Isaac Ethan Davidson (World on Fire) as Mason

(World on Fire) as Mason Julia Czartoryski (Finding Alice) as Martha

(Finding Alice) as Martha Thalia Dudek (The Undertow) as Jay

(The Undertow) as Jay Darren Strange (Lockerbie: A Search for Truth) as Mr. Crane

(Lockerbie: A Search for Truth) as Mr. Crane Olivia Pickering as Grace

as Grace Ahmed Ismail as Amjid

as Amjid Kaia Klaida as Januki

as Januki Elani Baldry as Maria

as Maria Rory Wilmot

What is Out of the Dust’s production status ?

Development Filming Scheduled Filming Ongoing Post-Production

Filming kicked off on the new Out of the Dust back in late August 2024, with a scheduled wrap date planned for New Year’s Eve 2024, although it’d actually wrap much sooner. The series reportedly has a budget of between $5 and $7 million an episode.

Fra Fee confirmed on Instagram back on December 6th that filming had wrapped up, saying in a post, “And that is a WRAP ..! Have had an absolutely awesome time working on OUT OF THE DUST with the most beautiful of people ..! Watch this space @netflix ..!”

When will Out of the Dust be released on Netflix?

No release date as of yet. Given the production time, we suspect it’ll be on our screens in either late 2025 or early 2026.

Are you looking forward to watching Out of the Dust on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!