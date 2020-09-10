‘Outer Banks’ Season 2: Netflix Release Date & What to Expect

Outer Banks has been one of the great new debut series of 2020 for Netflix. It was given a second season order back in July 2020 and looks to be restarting production at the end of August 2020. Here’s what we know so far about season 2 of Outer Banks coming soon to Netflix.

The action crime drama featuring Chase Stokes, Madelyn Cline, and Madison Bailey first touched down on Netflix in mid-April 2020.

Ten episodes in total were released and now, all focus is on season 2. So let’s dive into what we know so far.

Has Outer Banks been renewed for season 2 at Netflix?

Official renewal status: Officially renewed (last updated: 07/24/2020)

Four months after its initial April 2020 release date, Netflix finally announced that Outer Banks would be returning.

Outer Banks has been renewed for Season 2! pic.twitter.com/01Irbq79Xi — Netflix (@netflix) July 24, 2020

They later added a new photo with some of the cast members with 2 fingers held up.

Then a video was released shortly afterward with the cast all expressing their excitement for a second season.

The stars from #OuterBanks have some news for you: Season✌️ is coming! pic.twitter.com/sw3ndCWUkz — Netflix Queue (@netflixqueue) July 24, 2020

It didn’t come too much as a surprise given we heard from multiple sources it was in the works leading up to the renewal announcement. For example, Jonas Pate has teased that the show is a “four-season novel”. Jonas Pate revealed to EW that the writing team was writing season 2 and was approved by Netflix.

A Reddit AMA with a crew member of the show (who was verified by a moderator) also showed optimism for the chances of a second season too. He said it was “95%” likely that season 2 would happen. Three days later, the crew member stated that the series had been renewed as of May 4th, 2020.

Where is production on Outer Banks season 2 and when will it release?

Current production status: Filming restarted(last updated: 09/10/2020)

In August 2020, we learned that the production is actively ramping up eyeing a return to filming on August 31st, 2020. Once again, the series will be filmed in Charleston, South Carolina despite the fact that many productions in the US remain stalled. (h/t Netflix Life for this find).

As you can no doubt expect, the production of the series will be done under strict restrictions as outlined by this official advice.

If you’d like to appear as an extra on Outer Banks season 2 you can apply here. They’re actively looking for younger people to appear.

On September 10th, 2020 Netflix’s French account Tweeted out the news that filming on set had begun alongside a few onset pictures of the returning cast.







At the moment, we’re expecting a 2021 release date for Outer Banks season 2.

How well has Outer Banks performed on Netflix?

No official viewing figures for the series has been released but we can track how well the series has done thanks to the Netflix top 10 features.

According to FlixPatrol, the series accrued 5321 points on its scale and is the 19th most popular title so far in 2020.

Outer Banks performed well in the United States where it featured in the top 10 for 50 days in total. It resided in the top spot between April 24th and April 28th before Never Have I Ever swiped the top spot (recently renewed for season 2).

It’s also performed well critically too with 14,000+ viewers taking to IMDb to give it a 7.6/10 score.

What to expect from season 2 of Outer Banks

Before we get into what we can expect from season 2, let’s quickly recap the events of season one.

Throughout the series, we follow a group of teenagers who are using a treasure map that seemingly unveils where $400 million of gold is hidden that sunk with a merchant ship. Skip forward, the relationships are all strained, and eventually, Ward ends up stealing the treasure.

The end of season one sees John B framed for the murder of Ward’s father.

Josh Pates has teased that we will be heading (as the ending indicated) that we’re heading to the Bahamas for the first few episodes of season 2 saying:

“There would be a couple episodes that take place, at least partially, in the Bahamas, it unfolds into a bigger mystery. We keep our old villains and we add some new ones. But it always comes back to the Outer Banks.”

Also, Josh has teased a new villain for season 2, that Ward may not necessarily get justice early on in season 2 and, most importantly, new mysteries awaiting.

If you want to see more theories about the end of Outer Banks season one, DigitalSpy has a good roundup and there’s a stickied thread on Reddit too.

Some of the best theories we’ve seen in that subreddit include Sarah contacting Wheezie and will stay at the Bahamas for a while (first half of the season). Some have even suggested the plane won’t even make it to the Bahamas.

Other great predictions include:

John B finding his mother

They finally find out where the gold is

J.J. will end up living with Kiera

Perhaps one of the most interesting theories is that the narrator will change going into season 2.

One of the biggest concerns of fans is that the series keeps up the excellent writing and many mention Riverdale as a show to not follow in the same footsteps as.

While we are all waiting for the next season to come, Netflix has uploaded a bunch of bloopers that are well worth watching.

Let us know down in the comments if you’re looking forward to season 2 of Outer Banks.