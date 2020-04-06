‘Peaky Blinders’ Season 5 Coming to Netflix UK April 2020

Despite the recent exodus of some excellent BBC titles, the latest season of Peaky Blinders arrives soon. Arriving later this April, the fifth season of Peaky Blinders will be available to stream on Netflix UK.

Since making its debut in 2013, Peaky Blinders has become a phenomenon in the UK and across the world. The well dressed and sharp looking crew of the Peaky Blinders has left the ladies swooning over Cillian Murphy and men pulling out their Grandad’s three-piece.

After another excellent season of Britain’s most popular crime-drama fans will be delighted to learn that the series will also be returning for the sixth and seventh seasons in the near future.

When is Peaky Blinders season 5 coming to Netflix UK?

Netflix UK subscribers won’t have much longer to wait for the fifth season of Peaky Blinders as it arrives on Tuesday, April 21st, 2020.

We’ll save you the time of staying up late to binge the series as it’ll be available to stream from 08:00 am on the morning of the 21st.

Is Peaky Blinders season 5 available to stream on Netflix US?

Outside of the UK Peaky Blinders is a Netflix Original, and is released in the weeks following the finale’s broadcast on the BBC.

The fifth season aired on the BBC from August 25th to September 22nd. It arrived on Netflix outside of the UK on October 4th, 2019.

When can we expect to see season 6 of Peaky Blinders on Netflix UK?

Filming for the highly anticipated sixth season had begun on February 11th, 2020, and was ongoing until as recently as March. Unfortunately, due to the Coronavirus Pandemic, production for the sixth season had to be postponed.

This isn’t the only series to be a casualty of the pandemic, many highly anticipated shows, including Originals like The Witcher, have also ceased filming for the time being.

Once production can continue at some point later this year, it’s still highly unlikely the series will be back on the BBC until of least 2021. What this means for Netflix UK subscribers is it’s more than likely that the sixth season of Peaky Blinders won’t be on Netflix until late 2021.

Will Peaky Blinders be leaving Netflix UK?

UK subscribers needn’t worry for now as Peaky Blinders won’t be going anywhere anytime soon.

If and when the series leaves Netflix it’s more than likely to be when Peaky Blinders has come to a conclusive end, which is years away.

Will you be watching Peaky Blinders season 5 on Netflix UK? Let us know in the comments below!