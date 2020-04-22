Every Netflix Production Halted Due to Coronavirus

The coronavirus outbreak has devastated production schedules around the world. Below we’ll be looking at all the productions currently confirmed as delayed due to the outbreak and when the plans are to return to full production.

Full List of Netflix Productions Halted Due to Coronavirus

Another Life (Season 2) – Filming in Vancouver, Canada

Clickbait (Movie) – Filming in Melbourne, Australia

Country Comfort (Season 1) – Filming in Los Angeles

Black Summer (Season 2) – Filming in Calgary, Canada

Dad, Stop Embarrassing Me (Season 1)

Dear White People (Season 4)

Don’t Look Up – Jennifer Lawrence sci-fi movie due out at the end of 2020 – Filming in Boston & Washington DC

Glow (Season 4) – Filming in Los Angeles

Grace & Frankie (Season 7)

Halston (Limited Series)

I Think You Should Leave (Season 2) – Filmed in Los Angeles

Lou (Feature Film) – Filmed in Vancouver

Lucifer (Season 5)

Midnight Mass (Season 1)

Night Teeth (Feature Film) – Filmed in New Orleans & Los Angeles

On The Verge (Season 1) – Canal+ co-production – Filming in Los Angeles & France

Peaky Blinders (Season 6)

Pieces of Her (Season 1) – Filming in Vancouver

Rebel Ridge (Featured Film) – Filming in Louisiana

Resident Evil (Season 1) – Filming in South Africa

Russian Doll (Season 2)

Sentient (Season 1) – Filming in Winnipeg

Sex Education (Season 3) – Filming in Wales, UK

Sex/Life (Season 1)

Stranger Things (Season 4) – Filming in Atlanta/Lithuania/New Mexico

The Crew (Season 1) – Filming in New York and Richmond

The Harder They Fall (Movie) – Filming in New Mexico

The Noel Diary (Feature Film) – Filming in Vancouver

The Power of the Dog (Feature Film) – Filming in New Zealand

The Upshaws (Season 1) – Filming in Los Angeles

The Sandman (Season 1) – On hold.

The Society (Season 2) – Filming in Boston

The Witcher (Season 2)

TICK, TICK…BOOM! (Feature Film) – New York

Top Boy (Season 4) – Filming in London

Unforgiven (Feature film) – Filming in Vancouver

Vikings Valhalla (Season 1) –

Zero Chill (Season 1) – Filming in Sheffield, UK

This list will be kept up-to-date over the next few weeks as we discover new shows that have been halted.

Netflix Animation and most Netflix offices have been closed down as they encourage employees to work from home. However, most can be done remotely. Similarly, most shows that are in post-production can also be done remotely.

You can find an extended list that covers other streaming networks and network television productions that have shutdown here.

When will production on Netflix shows start again?

A big question everyone has on their minds is when the quarantines will come to an end. Most companies and government seems to be betting on the summer. We’d cautiously suggest that Netflix is banking on the same as some of their production schedules include July and August.

In the Q1 2020 investor call Netflix did, Ted Sarandos mentioned that some productions in Korea and Iceland had started back up again.

