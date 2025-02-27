‘Pokémon Concierge’ Season 2 on Netflix: September 2025 Release, New Pokèmon & What We Know So Far

One of the most adorable shows to land on Netflix since Rilkkuma and Kaoru, Pokémon Concierge was the perfect slice-of-life content fans had been craving. It has been confirmed that the second season will be released on Netflix in September 2025!

Pokémon Concierge is the Pokémon franchise’s first slice-of-life animated series and its first stop-motion project. Dwarf, the same animation studio behind the beloved Rilkkuma and Kaoru, animated the series. Creatures and the Pokémon Company also worked on the series.

Iku Ogawa directed the series, while Harumi Doki handled the writing.

Read Next Multiple Pokemon Series May Leave Netflix (Again!) in November 2024

Pokémon Concierge Season 2 Netflix Renewal Status

Official Renewal Status: Renewed (Last Updated: 21/02/2024)

Netflix confirmed on its socials that “New episodes” of Pokémon Concierge are in production!

NEW EPISODES OF POKÉMON CONCIERGE ARE IN PRODUCTION!!! pic.twitter.com/XiJrY1vA4q — Netflix (@netflix) February 19, 2024

Pokemon Concierge Peformance

Upon the show’s opening four days, it was watched for 3.1 million hours, converting to approximately 2.6 million views. Considering the Pokémon franchise’s popularity, we expected more significant numbers in the opening four days. However, when you consider people spending time with family, friends, and loved ones over New Year, Pokémon Concierge would have been low on the priority list.

The second week matched the first with another 2.6 million views. By the third week, the series dropped out of the top tens entirely.

What could we expect from a second season of Pokemon Concierge?

Given that the world of Pokémon now consists of over 1000 creatures of various shapes and sizes. So, there is no shortage of Pokémon for them to feature in the series.

Some of the most popular Pokémon have yet to appear in the series. We’ve seen the likes of Eevee, but none of its eight evolutions have appeared.

Thanks to the Pokémon Direct stream, we have confirmation that three new Pokémon will be seen in season 2: Shinx, Arcanine, and Corphish.

Fans would also love to see the appearance of legendary Pokémon, which there is currently no shortage of.

When could we expect to see more Pokémon Concierge on Netflix?

The Pokémon Company revealed during their Pokémon Direct live stream that Pokémon Concierge season 2 is coming September 2025.

An exact release date hasn’t been revealed, but we expect to learn more soon.

Are you excited to see a second season of Pokémon Concierge on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!