Psychological Thriller ‘Behind Her Eyes’ Season 1: Plot, Cast, Trailer & Netflix Release Date

An exciting new psychological thriller from the production behind The Crown is coming to Netflix in February 2021. Behind Her Eyes could be the sleeper hit of 2021, and we can’t wait to see what the series has in store for us. We have everything you need to know about the first season of Behind Her Eyes, including the plot, cast, trailer, and Netflix release date.

Behind Her Eyes is an upcoming Netflix Original psychological thriller series created by Steve Lightfoot, and based on the novel of the same name by Sarah Pinborough. The series has entirely been directed by Erik Richter Strand, with writing duties split between Steve Lightfoot and Angela LaManna.

When is the Behind Her Eyes season 1 Netflix release date?

The series will premiere on Netflix, globally, on Wednesday, February 17th, 2021. All six episodes will be available to stream upon release.

What is the plot of Behind Her Eyes?

Louise, a single mother and tired of her unfulfilling role as a secretary, begins an affair with her new boss David. In a strange turn of events, Louise begins a friendship with David’s wife, Adele. The unconventional love triangle leads Louise to become embroiled in a dangerous web of secrets, as no one and nothing is what it seems.

Who are the cast members of Behind Her Eyes:

The following cast members have been confirmed to star in the first season of Behind Her Eyes:

Role Cast Member Where Have I Seen/Heard Them Before? Louise Simona Brown Man Up | The Night Manager | Kiss Me First Adele Eve Hawson Robin Hood | Bridge of Spies | Blood Ties David Tom Bateman Murder on the Orient Express | Snatched | Cold Pursuit Rob Robert Aramayo Nocturnal Animals | Game of Thrones | Galveston Adam Tyler Howitt His Dark Materials | Apple Tree House Anthony Hawkins Aston McAuley Rocketman | The Personal History of David Copperfield | Endeavour Sue Georgie Glen Waterloo Road | Calendar Girls | The Hitman’s Bodyguard

When and where did the production of Behind Her Eyes take place?

Behind Her Eyes didn’t suffer from any delays by the global pandemic thanks to the fact filming took place between June and October 2019. Locations used for filming were spread out across various locations in Scotland and London.

The production of Behind Her Eyes was handled by Left Bank Pictures and Sony Pictures Television. Left Bank is responsible for the production of other Netflix Originals such as The Crown and White Lines.

Will Behind Her Eyes be available to stream in 4K?

Like the majority of the latest Netflix Originals, Behind Her Eyes will be available to stream on Netflix in 4K. If you want to watch the series in 4K, you will need a premium Netflix subscription, a 4K device, and an internet connection capable of maintaining 25Mbps.

Can we expect to see a second season of Behind Her Eyes on Netflix?

At the time of writing the only source material available for Behind Her Eyes is the novel on which the series is based by author Sarah Pinborough.

Naturally, when a series is adapted to television and is popular enough it can take on a life of its own and exceed the current source material.

The biggest obstacle in the way of a second season is the fact that Behind Her Eyes has been listed as a miniseries. This means only one season of Behind Her Eyes is expected.

It’s rare for any limited or miniseries to receive a second season. One of the most popular Originals of 2020, The Queen’s Gambit, is a limited series, and despite its overwhelming success a second season hasn’t been ordered.

Are you going to be watching Behind Her Eyes on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!