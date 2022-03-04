‘Raising Dion’ Season 3: Netflix Renewal Status & What to Expect

After what felt like an eternity, Raising Dion returned for its second season in February 2022. While Raising Dion season 3 is definitely on the cards in terms of where the story is headed, will Netflix decide to give the show a third season? Here’s everything we know so far.

Raising Dion is produced by Outlier Society ran by Michael B. Jordan who struck an overall film deal with Amazon Studios in early 2021.

The series, believe it or not, premiered on Netflix first back in October 2019 meaning that by the time February 1st, 2022 rolled around, we had been waiting well over two years for the return of Raising Dion.

So what do we know about a potential third season? Let’s dive into what we can expect and how well the show has performed so far.

Has Raising Dion been renewed for season 3 at Netflix?

Official Renewal Status: Not yet renewed

Our Renewal Prediction: 50/50

No renewal has been given the show upfront meaning it’ll be mostly down to how well the new series performs on Netflix. Based on the renewal last time around, if the series is coming back we should hear about its future sometime this Spring.

One thing we should note is that the social accounts for Raising Dion have gone silent since February 1st. This isn’t necessarily indicative of anything given their small following but is worth noting nevertheless.

How has Raising Dion season 2 performed on Netflix?

Thanks to the Netflix Top 10 site, we’ve got some insights into how well the show performed with how many hours were consumed.

In its first 26 days on the platform, Raising Dion season 2 was watched over 100,000,000 hours on Netflix globally, 108.75 million to be exact.

Here’s how that breaks down week by week:

Week Period Hours Viewed(M) Rank Week in Top 10 January 30th, 2022 to February 6th, 2022 49,090,000 2 1 February 6th, 2022 to February 13th, 2022 30,350,000 (-38%) 3 2 February 13th, 2022 to February 20th, 2022 17,550,000 (-42%) 5 3 February 20th, 2022 to February 27th, 2022 11,760,000 (-33%) 9 4

It looks like the series may fall out of the global top 10 between February 28th and March 6th but we’ll keep you posted.

Sadly, we can’t compare hourly data with season 1 given back then, Netflix gave out different metrics. Season 1 of the show reportedly was seen by 32 million accounts in the first 28 days with 60% of all viewing being outside the US.

Perhaps just as important for the future of the show, we also saw a rise in viewership for the first season around the time of the season 2 release as well. That’s important as it shows that the release of the second season bought in a new audience and no doubt some people rewatching.

Week Period Hours Viewed(M) Rank Week in Top 10 January 30th, 2022 to February 6th, 2022 26,460,000 6 1 February 6th, 2022 to February 13th, 2022 23,520,000 (-11%) 5 2 February 13th, 2022 to February 20th, 2022 14,140,000 (-40%) 8 3

US viewing is going to be important for the show to get renewed so we’re waiting to hear from Nielsen how well the series did there.

IMDbPro gives us some insight into how popular the series is on their database. IMDb boasts over half a billion hits a month so is a pretty good gauge for a show’s popularity.

Looking at IMDb’s Moviemeter, Raising Dion didn’t manage to reach the similar heights of the first season. While season 1 reached a peak of #17 Season 2 has seemingly peaked at #68.

The young cast have put together a video on how best to get Netflix to renew the show and that’s by watching it!

What to Expect From Raising Dion Season 3 at Netflix?

In the final episode of Raising Dion season 2 (ISSUE #208: Who You Are) we see Dion and Nicole going up against a “familiar” villain and his army of minions.

The series ends with an end-credit scene (just like how Marvel does its teasers for future projects) showing a futuristic dystopian version of the world with Jason Ritter and his arm looking over Atlanta saying that it’s “history” with Mind Mover then jumping into the scene.

Given how far off into the future this scene is, we’ve likely got a lot of ground to cover before Dion and Pat will be facing off in this nature.

Some have speculated we may be seeing more of Kat’s position at Biona’s science department as they try and make a cure for these superpowers.

One Redditor has speculated that we could see a time jump between seasons 2 and 3 saying “I really like the idea of skipping time at least another year for the next season.” adding “I’m hoping with some more time gone in season 3 we can have a nice grown, confident (and honestly slightly less annoying) Dion. Plus hopefully, he would have some more training with Tevin and Janelle and all of their powers will have grown.”

Of course, a time jump would likely have to happen because young Ja’Siah Young is noticeably growing older. Could we see the show mature much faster in a future season? If we’re waiting over two years for season 3, the creators may not have a choice!

For more Raising Dion behind-the-scenes content, we’d recommend you give Dennis Liu a follow on Instagram who has posted some superb insights about the work that went into the second season.