‘Raising Voices’ Season 2 Ruled Out By Netflix

Created by Miguel Sáez Carral and Isa Sánchez, Raising Voices (or Ni una más as it was known in Spanish regions) told the story of 17-year-old Alma and her friends Greta and Nata who have their lives flipped upside down after discovering a sign outside their school proclaiming a rapist was within the school gates. All eight episodes dropped on Netflix globally on May 31st, 2024. Nicole Wallace, Clara Galle, Aïcha Villaverde, and Teresa de Mera were among the cast.

Following the end of Raising Voices, there had been some speculation of potential season 2 plans, but ultimately, most outlets landed on the series being a one-and-done situation. That said, Netflix uploaded the season with the “Season 1” label, as evidenced by the weekly top 10 reports for the series and on the tracker site NewonNetflix.info. Likewise, in checking all the pre-release materials for Raising Voices, there were no mentions of it being a limited series. However, given that the show directly adapts the novel from start to finish, it was probably always doubtful that the show would return.

The news that it will become a limited series comes from the brand-new Netflix Engagement Report (you can find our search tool here), the streamer’s fourth release that provides a deep dive into the viewing hours and views for July through December 2024. There, the label was switched from Season 1 to Limited Series for the year’s second half. The series pulled in 25.40 million views in the first half of 2024, with a further 9.1M in the second half.

The only other significant changes from reports 3 and 4 are titles that we’ve known will be limited series for quite some time. These include the Italian drama series Supersex, the French drama series Class Act, and the Thai dark comedy series 6ixtynin9. We reported on December 31st that Netflix had ruled out season 2 orders for at least 30 more shows back in December 2024, although many were already expected. The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window and A Tale Dark & Grimm were among the titles. In the opposite direction, Poong, the Joseon Psychiatrist, was relabeled from a limited series to season 1, given that the show did return for a second season.

Are you disappointed that Netflix won’t bring Raising Voices back for another season? Let us know in the comments.