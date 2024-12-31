Netflix Has Quietly Ruled Out Season 2 Orders for 30 More Shows

As the year ends, we wanted to provide one final update on shows that Netflix has relabeled in its top 10 exports from season 1 to limited series. Below, we’ve put together a list of 30 more shows that we’ve now got definitive confirmation that they won’t be returning despite being uploaded in the first place as season 1.

To recap, thanks to the Netflix Engagement Reports, released every half of the year, we can compare against prior lists to see which shows have been quietly relabeled from season 1 to limited series. That’s why, in May 2024 and December 2023, we posted about the British series Red Rose being relabeled to a limited series and a dozen K-dramas that were relabeled from season 1 to a limited series midway through the year. Those included:

A Time Called You

Business Proposal

Café Minamdang

Celebrity

Crash Landing on You

First Love

Glitch

Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha

Mask Girl

Mine

My Liberation Notes

Siren: Survive the Island

Something in the Rain

The King’s Affection

The Sound of Magic

Thirty-Nine

Another way to check for relabelings is to look at the weekly top 10s that Netflix releases. Because we upload those to our database incrementally, we can compare them against the latest info drop to see more shows that have been quietly relabeled to indicate they won’t return for season 2.

Are these cancelations or even news? That’s really up to you. In the case of K-dramas and a few other titles, many were always intended to be limited series from the get-go, but others are not so clear-cut. Many of these are relatively old shows, and we’ve consciously tried to include only shows from the past three years. We’ve also excluded documentary series (with one exception) that were always designed to not return for future seasons.

K-Dramas Confirmed To Not Return for Season 2

Behind Your Touch

Crash Course in Romance

Destined with You

Divorce Attorney Shin

Forecasting Love and Weather

King the Land

Little Women

My Demon

Nevertheless

Once Upon a Small Town

Our Beloved Summer

Our Blues

See You in My 19th Life

The Good Bad Mother

The Interest of Love

Tomorrow

Under the Queen’s Umbrella

Welcome to Samdal-ri

Other Netflix Shows Not Returning for Season 2

6ixtynin9 The Series

A Tale Dark & Grimm

Asaf

Clark

Muted

Navarasa

Queen Cleopatra (Docudrama)

Supersex

The 7 Lives of Lea

THE DAYS

The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window

Who Were We Running From

You can see the full database comparison in our Google Sheets document here.