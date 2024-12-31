Netflix Has Quietly Ruled Out Season 2 Orders for 30 More Shows

As the year ends, we wanted to provide one final update on shows that Netflix has relabeled in its top 10 exports from season 1 to limited series. Below, we’ve put together a list of 30 more shows that we’ve now got definitive confirmation that they won’t be returning despite being uploaded in the first place as season 1.
To recap, thanks to the Netflix Engagement Reports, released every half of the year, we can compare against prior lists to see which shows have been quietly relabeled from season 1 to limited series. That’s why, in May 2024 and December 2023, we posted about the British series Red Rose being relabeled to a limited series and a dozen K-dramas that were relabeled from season 1 to a limited series midway through the year. Those included:
- A Time Called You
- Business Proposal
- Café Minamdang
- Celebrity
- Crash Landing on You
- First Love
- Glitch
- Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha
- Mask Girl
- Mine
- My Liberation Notes
- Our Blues
- Siren: Survive the Island
- Something in the Rain
- The Days
- The King’s Affection
- The Sound of Magic
- Thirty-Nine
- Tomorrow
Another way to check for relabelings is to look at the weekly top 10s that Netflix releases. Because we upload those to our database incrementally, we can compare them against the latest info drop to see more shows that have been quietly relabeled to indicate they won’t return for season 2.
Are these cancelations or even news? That’s really up to you. In the case of K-dramas and a few other titles, many were always intended to be limited series from the get-go, but others are not so clear-cut. Many of these are relatively old shows, and we’ve consciously tried to include only shows from the past three years. We’ve also excluded documentary series (with one exception) that were always designed to not return for future seasons.
K-Dramas Confirmed To Not Return for Season 2
- Behind Your Touch
- Crash Course in Romance
- Destined with You
- Divorce Attorney Shin
- Forecasting Love and Weather
- King the Land
- Little Women
- My Demon
- Nevertheless
- Once Upon a Small Town
- Our Beloved Summer
- See You in My 19th Life
- The Good Bad Mother
- The Interest of Love
- Under the Queen’s Umbrella
- Welcome to Samdal-ri
Other Netflix Shows Not Returning for Season 2
- 6ixtynin9 The Series
- A Tale Dark & Grimm
- Asaf
- Clark
- Muted
- Navarasa
- Queen Cleopatra (Docudrama)
- Supersex
- The 7 Lives of Lea
- The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window
- Who Were We Running From
You can see the full database comparison in our Google Sheets document here.