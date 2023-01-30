‘Record of Ragnarok’ Season 2 Part 2 Coming to Netflix in 2023

After pulsating and action-packed ten episodes, the first half of the second season of Ragnarok just came to an end. Five further episodes are scheduled to arrive on Netflix and will be released sometime in 2023.

Record of Ragnarok is a Netflix Original fantasy-action anime series (although it technically comes from Warner Bros. Japan) and an adaptation of the manga publication of the same name by authors Shinya Umeura and Takumi Fukui. The series was formerly produced by Graphinica, who worked on anime such as Hellsing, Wonder Momo, and Another World, before being moved to the Yumeta Company.

When the gods decide to end the existence of mankind, the valkyrie Brunhilda convinces the pantheon to give humanity one last chance and to hold the tournament Ragnarok. In order to survive, humanity must win 7 out of the 13 fights against the gods. To give humanity an even greater chance, the valkyries risk their own lives and bond their souls to the humans, giving them a powerful tailored weapon capable of killing gods.

When is Record of Ragnarok season 2 part 2 coming to Netflix?

An official release date hasn’t been announced by Netflix yet, however, we can already confirm that part 2 of season 2 of Record of Ragnarok will be released later sometime in 2023.

The Winners and Losers so Far

Round 1

Winner: Thor | Loser: Lu Bu

Round 2

Winner: Zeus | Loser: Adam

Round 3

Winner: Kojiro Saski | Loser: Poseidon

Round 4

Winner: Jack the Ripper | Loser: Hercules

Round 5

Winner: Shiva | Loser: Raiden

Which fights are yet to come?

*SPOILER WARNING*

Round 6

With Shiva’s win the Gods are back in the lead at 3-2. With a whole heap of extremely powerful gods on their side, in a shocking turn of events one of the most powerful gods of the pantheon, Buddha, has decided to represent mankind and will fight against his fellow gods.

As a former human who ascended to godhood, Buddha feels a sense of responsibility to help save the mortals.

While it has yet to be revealed, Buddha will be fighting Zerofoku, one of the Seven Lucky Gods.

Round 7

Qin Shi Huang, the founder of the Chinese Qin Dynasty will face Hades, the Greek god of the underworld, and brother of the defeated god Poseidon.

Round 8

One of the greatest scientific minds to have existed, the Serbian-American scientist Nikola Tesla will take on Beelzabub, the philistine deity of Judaism and Christianity.

When further manga chapters are published we can learn more about what bouts are to come.

Are you looking forward to watching Record of Ragnarok season 2 part 2 on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!