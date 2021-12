Reese Witherspoon Netflix Movie ‘Your Place or Mine’: What We Know So Far

First announced in May 2020, news on Reese Witherspoon’s upcoming movie Your Place Or Mine has been quiet. However, we’ve now learned filming was carried out between October and December 2021 and is now in post-production. Here’s everything we know so far.

Your Place or Mine is an upcoming Netflix Original romantic comedy movie written, directed, and produced by Aline Brosh McKenna. Actress Reese Witherspoon is also an executive producer on the movie and is producing the feature through her own production Hello Sunshine.

What’s to expect from Your Place or Mine

Here’s the official logline for the movie:

“Your Place Or Mine focuses on two long-distance best friends who change each other’s lives when she decides to pursue a lifelong dream and he volunteers to keep an eye on her teenage son.”

Who are the cast members of Your Place or Mine?

Only a handful of actors have been confirmed so far, however, the most exciting cast member announced is Resse Witherspoon who will be making her Netflix debut in Your Place or Mine.

Alongside the announcement that Reese Witherspoon is starring in Your Place or Mine, it was also confirmed that the Legally Blonde star has also been cast in a second Netflix Original, The Cactus.

Ashton Kutcher returns to Netflix for the first time since the end of the popular sitcom The Ranch.

Your Place or Mine will be the third Netflix Original for Steve Zahn who previously starred in The Healing Powers of Dude and The Ridiculous 6.

Below is the confirmed cast list of Your Place or Mine:

Role Cast Member Where Have I Seen/Heard Them Before? Debbie Reese Witherspoon Legally Blonde | Big Little Lies | The Morning Show TBA Steve Zahn Phineas and Ferb | War for the Planet of the Apes | Sahara Peter Ashton Kutcher That ’70s Show | What Happens in Vegas | The Ranch TBA Jesse Williams The Cabin in the Woods | Grey’s Anatomy | The Sisterhood of Traveling Pants 2 TBA Zoe Chao Love Life | Downhill | Strangers TBA Tig Notaro One Mississippi | Army of the Dead | Instant Family Wade Mystic Inscho Satanic Panic! | Splintered | The Mysterious Benedict Society TBA Wesley Kimmel Wandavision | Good Girls | The Rookie

What is the production status of Your Place or Mine?

Official Production Status: Post-Production (Last Updated: 20/12/2021)

Filming for Your Place or Mine began on October 4th, 2021 in New York City, New York. It had been reported by one of our sources that filming was scheduled to wrap by November 12th, 2021, but we were unsure if this was filming for one location or the entire production. However, we can now confirm that filming for Your Place or Mine wrapped up on December 20th, 2021.

Production is being handled by Aggregate Films, the production company of actor and producer Jason Bateman.

When is Your Place or Mine coming to Netflix?

Netflix hasn’t given a confirmed release date for Your Place or Mine, however, we do know that the Rom-Com is coming to Netflix sometime in 2022.

Given that filming has now concluded, at the earliest, we would expect to see Your Place or Mine on Netflix in the Summer of 2022.

