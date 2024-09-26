Ridley Scott Associates Producing ‘The Battle of Mogadishu’ Documentary Series for Netflix

Netflix is producing a documentary series on the Battle of Mogadishu, covered by Ridley Scott’s 2002 movie Black Hawk Down, an adaptation of Mark Bowden’s Black Hawk Down: A Story of Modern War. Ridley Scott Associates is currently producing the docuseries, which is now in production.

What’s on Netflix has exclusively learned that The Battle of Mogadishu is an upcoming Netflix Original docuseries, which Ridley Scott Associates will produce. The series will be directed by Sam Hobkinson (Misha and the Wolves) and Nat Sharman (Welcome to Earth). Lisa Gomer-Howes, who worked on Netflix’s viral documentary The Tinder Swindler, is the docuseries producer. Blair Barnette (Devils) serves as a production designer on the series.

Ridley Scott Associates (RSA Films) specializes in unscripted content and, in recent years, has been responsible for the production of Netflix’s Emmy-nominated docuseries Robbie Williams. RSA was also the producer of other great documentaries such as Kipchoge: The Last Milestone, Springsteen and I, Oasis Knebworth 1996, and YouTube: Life In a Day.

While Ridley Scott Associates is producing the docuseries it’s unclear whether Scott, the director of Black Hawk Down, will be serving on the project beyond a possible executive producer credit. Regardless, revisiting the war subject to one of the best war movies of the 21st century will excite Black Hawk Down fans.

What is The Battle of Mogadishu?

The Battle of Mogadishu, more commonly known as the Black Hawk Down Incident, was fought by the US Forces against the Somali National Alliance between October 3rd and October 4th, 1993.

Somalia was two years into a deadly civil war, and thanks to the famine caused by the war, the United Nations sent troops in 1992 to help alleviate the famine by providing aid and to help restore democracy and a central government. However, as a result of a Pakistani contingent that was attacked in June 1993 during a search of a Somali National Alliance weapons depot, a manhunt was led against the SNA leader Mohammed Farah Aidid.

A month later, an incident involving US troops during the manhunt of Mohammed Farah Aidid led to the death of many elders and members of Aidid’s clan. This led to further tensions in the region, with Mogadishu residents joining the SNA and American personnel being attacked for the first time. Ultimately, this led to US President Bill Clinton dispatching Task Force Ranger to capture Aidid.

What proceeded next was the deadliest attack on US personnel since the Vietnam War. US forces had planned to seize two of the top Aidid lieutenants in Mogadishu. However, what should have been a swift raid resulted in an overnight stand-off and rescue mission. While the US forces were victorious in their operation, the cost of the victory was heavy. During the operation, the Somali forces had shot down three American Sikorsky UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters. The survivors of two of the downed helicopters led a desperate defense overnight as the Somali troops laid siege to their position. By the morning, a United Nations task force fought their way through to the downed helicopters and rescued the survivors.

By the end of the incident, a total of 18 American troops were killed in action, and 73 had been wounded. The dead American soldiers that they were forced to leave behind were paraded through the streets of Mogadishu by the enraged locals, much to the dismay and outcry of the American people. The incident led to the UN pulling its mission out of Somalia 17 months later, in March 1995, and has been credited with the Clinton Administration’s decision against intervening in the Rwandan Genocide in 1994.

When is The Battle of Mogadishu coming to Netflix?

Netflix has yet to announce the documentary despite the fact that it’s been in production since the early stages of this year. That makes it’s difficult to estimate when The Battle of Mogadishu will be available on Netflix. We guess it’ll touch down on our screens sometime in 2025 or 2026. We’ll keep you posted as and when we learn more.