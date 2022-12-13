‘Dog Gone’ Rob Lowe Netflix Movie Sets January 2023 Release Date

Kickstarting the new year with a family adventure is the upcoming Netflix Original movie Dog Gone. Starring, Rob Lowe, and Johnny Berchtold as a fractured father and son who are forced to hike on the Appalachian trail in order to find their beloved lost dog, Gonker, we could see a real tear-jerker here. Coming to Netflix in January 2023, we’ve got everything else you need to know about Dog Gone, including the plot, cast, trailer, and Netflix release date.

Netflix’s Dog Gone is directed by Stephen Herek, who has worked on such projects as Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure, 101 Dalmatians, and The Mighty Ducks. The script for the pic was written by Emmy nominee Nick Santora whose rich credits include The Sopranos, Prison Break, Scorpion, Most Dangerous Game, and more.

Dog Gone will be produced by Lowe himself as well as Santora who is also producing for Blackjack Films Inc. Here’s everything else we know about Netflix’s Dog Gone:

What’s the Netflix release date for Dog Gone?

Thanks to the promotional material released by Netflix we can now confirm that Dog Gone is coming to Netflix on Friday, January 13th, 2023.

Netflix also released a trailer for the feature film.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=q4rdxpc3wk0

What’s the plot of Dog Gone?

Netflix’s Dog Gone is based on a true story of a father and son who repair their fractured relationship during a forced hike on the Appalachian trail to find their beloved lost dog named Gonker. This heartwarming story gained worldwide attention as people from all walks of life joined the search for the ailing mutt who had only days to live without his monthly medication.

Gonker had Addison’s disease, an adrenal insufficiency for which he required monthly shots. That meant the family had 23 days to find their pet, or he might slip into a coma. The family began a frantic search, with Fielding, the owner, and his father combing the trails while his mother Virginia set up a command center at home.

The story was recounted in detail by Pauls Toutonghi, Marshall’s brother-in-law, in a book called Dog Gone: A Lost Pet’s Extraordinary Journey and the Family Who Brought Him Home.

Who is cast in Dog Gone?

The Marshall family in Netflix’s Dog Gone will be portrayed by Rob Lowe (Netflix’s Holiday in the Wild, Wayne’s World, St. Elmos’s Fire), Johnny Berchtold (The Look-See, Life as Mermaid), and Kimberly Williams-Paisley (Nashville, According to Jim, Father of the Bride) as a father, son, and mother respectively.

Further actors confirmed to be starring in Dog Gone are; Nick Peine (A.P. Bio), Susan Gallagher (Cobra Kai), Soji Arai (Pachinko), Annabella Didion (Outer Banks), Al Mitchell (Just Mercy), Michael H. Cole (The 5th Wave), LaKeta Booker (Coming 2 America), Amber Erwin (Dead Silent), Rachel Thompson (First Kill)

When and where was Dog Gone filmed?

We knew for some time thanks to issue 1259 of Production Weekly that production for Dog Gone was to begin in late August 2021. After a brief pre-production, the film began filming on September 8th, 2021 and ran for over four months before ending on January 28th, 2022.

Are you looking forward to the release of Dog Gone on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!