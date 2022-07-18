Rob Zombie’s ‘The Munsters’ Headed to Netflix in Fall 2022

The Rob Zombie movie The Munsters is headed to Netflix (at least in the United States) in the fall of 2022.

Likely to hit Netflix just in time for Halloween season is a new reboot of The Munsters which was a TV series that ran in the mid-1960s on CBS. The series focused on a family of friendly monsters have misadventures, never quite understanding why people react to them so strangely.

The new movie, both written and directed by Zombie, is picking up the same story thread with the beloved family of monsters moving from Transylvania to an American suburb.

Jeff Daniel Phillips is set to star as Herman Munster, Sheri Moon Zombie as Lily Munster, Daniel Roebuck as Grandpa Munster, and Cassandra Peterson as Barbara Carr.

The first trailer debuted on July 13th and it’s fair to say it did so to a mixed reaction.

The announcement of the movie coming to Netflix came via Rob Zombie himself on Instagram where he posted:

“This fall we are gonna spook-out like it’s 1964! Yep, THE MUNSTERS and THE ADDAMS FAMILY are returning to the boob tube at the same time courtesy of @netflix It’s been 58 years since this clash of the titans first happened. Perfect entertainment for your pumpkin carving party. Check out this wicked fall preview issue of TV Guide for the 64-65 season I found while cleaning. Wacky monster fans unite! ☠️☠️☠️☠️ #themunsters”

As Zombie points out, Netflix is also set to release Wednesday based on The Addams Family. As DreadCentral notes, the arrival of both onto Netflix will be similar to 1964 when both of the original titles were first released, saying “It seems like The Munsters and the Addams will once again square off on television, just like in 1964. Groovy.”

The movie is distributed by Universal 1440 Entertainment, one of Universal Pictures’ content arms. They’re typically known for some of the smaller productions from the studio and often are associated with being “direct-to-DVD” missing out on a theatrical run.

We’ve seen numerous movies from the studio make their SVOD debut on Netflix, including Dragonheart Vengeance, American Pie Presents Girls’ Rules and Bobbleheads The Movie.

In addition, Netflix is set to receive exclusive rights to the upcoming 47 Ronin sequel, Blade of 47 Ronin.

The Munsters is expected to release in September 2022 and if it follows the trends of some of the aforementioned titles it’ll be available on Netflix the same day as it gets released on VOD and physical release.

All of the titles mentioned above only came to Netflix in the United States, and it’s unclear whether The Munsters will go global or just release in the United States.

Will you be checking out The Munsters on Netflix? Let us know in the comments.