Russo Brothers’ Netflix Movie ‘The Bluff’: What We Know So Far

Netflix is developing yet another big-budget action drama in the upcoming period film The Bluff starring Zoe Saldana. The movie is produced by Anthony Russo and Joe Russo, who are known for their record-breaking and highly acclaimed Marvel films: Captain America: Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

In the case of The Bluff, Netflix had to fight in a bidding war with other streamers to secure the film as it was in a very high demand. In the end, Netflix won and according to Deadline, spent seven figures to secure The Bluff and the commitment of the writers.

The Bluff will be directed by Frank E. Flowers (Swallow, The Warrior’s Way, Haven) and will be co-written by Flowers with Joe Bellarini (The Ropes, My Little Pony: The Movie). The Russo btothers will produce the film for their AGBO production company along with Zoe Saldana’s sisters, Mariel and Cisely Saldana for their Cinestar Pictures company.

What will The Bluff be about?

The description for Netflix’s The Bluff and its direction has been revealed via Deadline in February 2021:

The drama is set in the Cayman Islands in the 1800s and Saldana plays Ercell, a Caribbean woman whose secret past is revealed when her island is invaded by vicious buccaneers. The intention is to blend visceral action and historical fiction to create a real action vehicle as the heroine fights against the atrocities committed by the pirates. There are strong roles for a second woman who is part of the vigilante campaign, and the nasty lead pirate.

With this description, we can imagine an intense female-led action film with big-budget set pieces and interesting storytelling. Perhaps something along the lines of Pirates of the Caribbean meets John Wick.

Who is cast in The Bluff?

Guardians of the Galaxy and Avatar star Zoe Saldana will lead the cast of Netflix’s The Bluff, as reported by Deadline in February 2021. In fact, the film is reportedly being written as a star vehicle for Saldana. She will play the character named Ercell, a Caribbean woman whose secret past is revealed when her island is invaded by vicious buccaneers.

What’s the production status on The Bluff?

Current production status: Writing (Last updated: 02/27/2021)

The pitch for Netflix’s The Bluff has just been picked up by the streamer and the scripts is currently being written, so no production dates has been set for the film as of February 2021. We expect that to change in several months.

What is the release date for The Bluff?

With no production dates in sight, we can with certainty rule out a 2021 release date for The Bluff. A 2022 release date would make more sense, but 2023 isn’t impossible either considering that the film is described to be very action-heavy.

We’ll keep you posted on this title over time so keep this page bookmarked for the latest.