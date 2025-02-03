‘Sakamoto Days’ Season 1 Part 2 Coming to Netflix in July 2025

After a long anticipated wait, Sakamoto Days is currently airing on Netflix with brand new weekly episodes. Part 1 will come to an end after the 11th episode, but Netflix has confirmed that Sakamoto Days will return for part 2 in July 2025.

Sakamoto Days is an internationally licensed Japanese Netflix Original anime adaptation of the manga of the same name by author and illustrator Yuto Suzuki. The manga is incredibly popular, with millions of copies in circulation. The manga continues to grow in popularity, with 7 million copies circulating as of December 2024, and thanks to the release of the anime, it’s expected those numbers will have tremendous growth.

The series is centered on Taro Sakamoto, the world’s former deadliest assassin, who quit out of the blue to settle down in the name of love. But when his patch catches up with him, Sakamoto must fight to protect his family and his beloved convenience store.

When is Sakamoto Days Part 2 coming to Netflix?

Announced during Netflix’s Next on Netflix event, Sakamoto Days has been revealed to be returning for part 2 in July 2025.

An exact release date has yet to be revealed, but considering that new episodes arrive every Sunday, we can presume that part 2 will debut on either the 6th, 13th, 20th, or 27th of July 2025. Part 2 episodes will also be released weekly.

When does Part 1 end?

Assuming there is no break, and there will be a total of 11 episodes, then Sakamoto Days Part 1 will end on March 22nd, 2025.

How much of the manga has the anime covered so far?

With only four episodes broadcast, only 11 manga chapters have been adapted so far. This means at the current rate, by the end of the 11th episode, roughly 30+ chapters of the manga will have been adapted. Considering that at the time of writing, there are 198 published chapters, there are plenty more of Sakamoto Days to come.

Are you looking forward to part 2 of Sakamoto Days on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!