Anime Coming to Netflix in 2025 & Beyond

We’re only a few months away from saying goodbye to 2024 and, with it, a hectic year for new anime on Netflix. 2025 has already begun to take shape, so here’s your early preview of anime coming to Netflix in 2025.

Are you curious about what anime titles are still yet to arrive in 2024? We just updated our preview of Anime, which is still to come in 2024!

Please note: This list is not concrete and makes various assumptions about release dates. Some titles could still be released in 204. This is a work-in-progress preview and will be constantly updated over time to reflect new titles.

N = Netflix Original

Anime Coming to Netflix in 2025

Leviathan (Season 1) N

Episodes: TBA

Studio: Qubic Pictures

Netflix Release Date: 2025

From the animators of Beastars, the anime adaptation of Scott Westerfields and Keith Thompson’s Leviathan is on its way to Netflix in 2025. The official teaser trailer recently gave us our first look at the anime, which we expect to see drop in the first few months of 2025.

In 1914, on the eve of war, a fugitive prince and a girl in disguise meet aboard a bioengineered airship, the HMS Leviathan, and change the course of history.

Blood of Zeus (Season 3) N

Episodes: TBA

Studio: Powerhouse Animation Studio

Netflix Release Date: 2025

After a three-and-a-half-year wait, the anime sensation Blood of Zeus released a fantastic second season. With the fate of the gods on the line, the series needed to return for a third season, and thankfully, fans will get to see the story of Heron play out for a third and final season.

The One Piece (Season 1) N

Episodes: 25*

Studio: WIT Studio

Netflix Release Date: 2025

The TOEI anime adaptation of One Piece has been ongoing for 25 years. While it is recognized as one of the best stories in anime and manga history, it is often acknowledged that the TOEI adaptation has suffered from poor pacing. The remake of the One Piece anime hopes to solve those issues.

Beat & Motion (Season 1) N

Episodes: TBA | Seasons: 1

Studio: TBA

Netflix Release Date: 2025

Thanks to a competition put on by Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump, Naoki Fujita, the winner, has been rewarded for winning the competition with an anime adaptation of his manga Beat & Motion.

Lady Napoleon (Season 1) N

Episodes: 13 | Seasons: 1

Studio: Zero-G

Netflix Release Date: 2025

Shin Kibayashi of Bloody Manga is helming a brand new and original anime series for Netflix. The story of Lady Napoleon is as follows:

The story follows Sophie, a descendant of Napoleon who runs the Lady Napoleon organization, as she, along with Butler and Guy, fight for world domination as they travel the world in search of the three sacred weapons that Napoleon once possessed. Butler, as his name suggests, is a butler who can do it all, while Guy is a martial arts master.

Stranger Things: Tokyo (Season 1) N

The rumored animated spin-off of the Duffer Brothers’ incredible sci-fi series will take the franchise all the way to Tokyo.

Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell (Season 1) N

Episodes: TBA | Seasons: 1

Studio: Powerhouse Animation

Netflix Release Date: TBA

As one of the most popular video game franchises of the 2000s, it’s quite a surprise there has never been an adaptation of Splinter Cell. Fans have been demanding a new game for years, but hopefully, they can whet their appetites with the anime adaptation.

Pokémon Concierge (New Episodes) N

New Episodes: TBA

Studio: Creatures

Netflix Release Date: 2025 (TBA)

A slice-of-life Pokémon series is what casual and long-time Pokémon fans have been longing for for years. One of the most adorable shows on Netflix, the streaming service has already confirmed that more episodes are coming soon.

Castlevania Nocturne (Season 2) N

New Episodes: TBA

Studio: Powerhouse Animation Studios

Netflix Release Date: 2025 (TBA)

Continuing the legacy of his ancestor, Trevor, Richter’s fight against the undead in Paris left us with a huge cliffhanger. While there is still hope the series could return in 2024, we’ve settled on the idea that a 2025 is much more likely.

Untitled Anime Projects Announced

BRZRKR (Season 1) N

Created by Keanu Reeves, BRZRKR was a twelve-part limited comic book series from BOOM! Studios. The story is centered around the immortal warrior known as Berserker, who has spent centuries fighting across the world.

Far Cry (Season 1) N

Ubisoft has finally begun expanding the worlds of its own franchises by allowing companies like Netflix to produce anime adaptations. With many different colorful countries and characters to choose from, there’s no shortage of adaptations that could happen.

What anime are you looking forward to watching on Netflix in 2025? Let us know in the comments below!