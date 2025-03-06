‘Salvador’ Netflix Spanish Thriller: Everything We Know So Far

A new Spanish thriller starring Luis Tosar as Salvador, a man who discovers his daughter, played by Elite’s Claudia Salas, has joined a neo-nazi group. Filming has been underway since September 2024, and the series will likely be released on Netflix sometime in 2025. Here’s everything we know about Salvador on Netflix.

Salvador is an upcoming Spanish Netflix Original thriller series created by Aitor Gabilondo and directed by Daniel Calparsoro. Alea Media produces the series with Aitor Gabilondo as the executive producer.

Salvador creator Aitor Gabilondo had the following to say about the series

“We present Salvador in a socio-cultural context where many extremist debates that seemed to have been overcome are being revived. Luis Tosar embodies the bewilderment of the reasons that lead many young people to feel attracted to a far-right group in the face of his own daughter’s drift, and he wonders what has happened and what he can do. This project tackles issues such as immigration, extremism, crime, and lack of future. Salvador also fulfills my long-standing desire to work with Daniel Calparsoro, whom I have known since his short film WC and whose stark yet compassionate view fits so well with the story of Salvador. To complete the dream, I will have the opportunity to work with Luis Tosar, the most fascinating sad energy in Spanish cinema.”

What is the plot of Salvador?

Netflix has provided a synopsis for Salvador:

“A desperate father infiltrates a neo-Nazi group to save his daughter. As he delves deeper, he struggles to understand her transformation and the forces that led her astray, all while confronting values that clash with his own beliefs.”

Who are the cast members of Salvador?

Luis Tosar plays Salvador Aguirre. The actor starred in Netflix’s Sky High and Amazon Prime’s Zorro and was the voice of the Sith Master in Star Wars: Visions.

Claudia Salas plays Salvador’s daughter. The actress previously starred as Rebeka Parilla in Netflix’s Elite. She has also starred in Spanish dramas such as La Ruta and Le Paste and the 2022 horror thriller Piggy.

The rest of the cast is as follows:

Andrés Gertrúdix (The Orphanage).

Magiori Stefannie Mir Paulino (Políticamente incorrectos) as Sudamericana.

Luis Dyangani (Campamento Newton) as Subsahariano.

Javier Calleja (La ley del más fuerte) as Perroflauta.

Lena Bayón (La Fortuna) as Presentadora.

What is the production status of Salvador?

Development Filming Scheduled Filming Ongoing Post-Production

Filming for the series started in Madrid in September 2024. It is unclear whether production has wrapped on the project, so we assume that filming is ongoing until we receive full confirmation that the series has entered post-production.

What is the episode count?

There will be a total of six episodes.

When is Salvador coming to Netflix?

A premiere date for Salvador has yet to be announced. Considering most filming took place in 2024, we expect Salavador to be released on Netflix sometime in 2025.

Are you looking forward to watching Salvador on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!