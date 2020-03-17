‘She-Ra and the Princesses of Power’ Season 5 Coming to Netflix in May 2020

She-Ra and the Princesses of Power has fast become one of the most popular kids animated Originals on Netflix. Thankfully, we’ve got the release date for when season 5 will be coming to Netflix but sadly, it will also be the final season for She-Ra.

She-Ra and the Princesses of Power is a Netflix Original cartoon series, based on the characters of The Master of the Universes. Developed by Noelle Stevenson, She-Ra and the Princesses of Power has become an incredibly popular Original. Upon release, the series received criticism from some fans for its radical change in character design. Ultimately, fans old and new have come to love the new She-Ra.

She-Ra and the Princesses of Power Season 5 Netflix Renewal Status & Release Date

Official Netflix Renewal Status: Renewed for final season (Last Updated: 03/17/2019)

In March 2020, we finally got word that She-Ra would be returning but sadly for a final season. Speaking to Netflix’s See What’s Next account, the shows creator adds: “I do feel very lucky because we knew from the very beginning what our episode order was, so we got to tailor the story very specifically to how long the show was gonna be.”

The final season is set for release on Netflix in May 2020.

The ultimate battle for Etheria is on the horizon. The final season of She-Ra and the Princesses of Power arrives May 15th. pic.twitter.com/ILEBxIcgrh — NX (@NXOnNetflix) March 17, 2020

The creator and showrunner of the series, Noelle Stevenson, already discussed the future of the series with Animation Magazine in 2018. In the interview, Noelle Stevenson discussed the number of episodes and arcs she had planned for the series:

When I first pitched the show, I approached it as if it had one season, but we now have four arcs of 13 episodes done. I had ideas for the big overall scheme for the show. The first thing I did was create a vision board, pulling inspiration from a variety of sources. I had the incredible luxury of working with a team of great writers. It was great to brainstorm and come up with this rich world in great detail. Get a lot of ideas and throw everything at the wall and see what sticks.

What to expect from Season 5?

Be advised there are heavy spoilers for the fourth season!

The future of Etheria

Etheria is no longer safe from Horde Prime’s armada as it was pulled out of Despandos. With Etheria now in the same realm as Eternia, there’s potential for a crossover with the characters from The Masters of the Universe.

She-Ra/Adora

After using her sword to stop Light Hope, Adora’s weapon shattered, and her powers disappeared along with it. She has the shards of the blade so she could potentially reforge the weapon. Adora has used the sword the entire series as a conduit to transform into She-Ra, we could a potential Thor: Ragnarok story beat in which Adora will come to the realization the power has always been inside her all along, she just simply had to grasp it.

Until then, Adora has no means to transform, therefore, she’ll have to rely upon her own strength and smarts to save her friends and the universe.

Horde Prime

Horde Prime was moments away from killing Glimmer and potentially destroying Etheria. If it wasn’t for Catra, Glimmer, and Etheria may have been annihilated.

Making Horde Prime aware of the power Etheria as a superweapon, he has decided to spare Glimmer and the planet for now. Catra and Glimmer will have to put aside their differences if they are to work together to take down Horde Prime from the inside.

As for Hordak, the clone has been sent to be “reconditioned” by Horde Prime. If we are to assume Hordak receives a personality wipe, Hordak may just become a lap dop for his brother. There may be redemption waiting for Hordak, but it’s going to be a big task to pull the evil clone to the light.

Will She-Ra crossover with He-Man?

During a discussion at New York Comic-Con, Noelle Stevenson had the following to say about a potential crossover:

No, I would love to do a Christmas special crossover. I’m sure it’s going to be in a really totally dope powerhouse style and ours is going to be in our more candy-colored style. I would love to just bring those two styles together and have them celebrate Christmas and teach the power of love while they open presents. But as of yet, they have not contacted me for that.

Sadly, it looks like a crossover with He-Man may not open. This isn’t surprising as Kevin Smith is still working on the reboot of the series. Not to mention that the animation of the new He-Man series, Masters of the Universe: Revelation, will be vastly different as it’s an anime.

Did subscribers enjoy the fourth season of She-Ra and the Princesses of Power?

Each subsequent season appears to get better and better, and the sentiment is shared amongst subscribers:

She-Ra and the Princesses of Power continues to be a gem of show that keeps on surprising me with how well written it is and how compelling its characters are. Season 4 was fantastic. — Max Riveraine (@MaxRiveraine) November 6, 2019

She-ra and the Princesses of power Season 4 was amazing!!! Now I can’t wait for the next season! Scorpia had her own episode!!! Aaaaaaahhhhh!!#sheraseason4 — Sir Hocus Pocus (@HocusSir) November 6, 2019

So I just finished watching she-ra and the princesses of power season 4, I can easily say best season yet, no spoilers here but, THAT ENDING AHHH — not generic🐗 (@generic89348555) November 5, 2019

Are you looking forward to the fifth season of She-Ra and the Princesses of Power? Let us know in the comments below!