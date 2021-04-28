‘She’s All That’ Remake ‘He’s All That’ Coming to Netflix in August 2021

She’s All That is receiving the gender bender treatment with the upcoming He’s All That. Coming to Netflix in late August 2021, we’re keeping track of everything you need to know about He’s All That including the plot, cast, trailer, and Netflix release date.

He’s All That is an upcoming Netflix Original teen-comedy and the remake of the 1999 film She’s All That. The film is directed by Mark Waters and has been written by R. Lee Fleming Jr.

In an era of remakes, reboots, prequels, and sequels we’re also seeing a rise in remakes where the gender roles of the leads are reversed. She’s All That is a beloved teen-comedy of the late 90s, which means He’s All That has a lot to live up to.

When is the He’s All That Netflix release date?

With the release of Netflix’s Summer movie preview, we’ve learned that He’s All That is coming to Netflix on Friday, August 27th, 2021.

He’s All That will be available to subscribers globally.

What is the plot of He’s All That?

The plot of He’s All That follows the exact same plot of She’s All That but the gender roles of the leads are reversed.

Padgett Sawyer, a popular high-school influencer accepts the challenge to turn the school’s biggest loser, Cameron Kweller, into the prom king.

Who are the cast members of He’s All That?

The following cast members have been confirmed to star in He’s All That:

Role Cast Member Where Have I Seen/Heard Them Before? Anna Sawyer Rachel Leigh Cook She’s All That | Get Carter | 11:14 Cameron Kweller Tanner Buchanan Cobra Kai | Designated Survivor | The Fosters Alden Madison Pettis American Pie Presents: Girls’ Rules | Five Points | The Game Plan Padgett Sawyer Addison Rae Spy Cat Jessica Miles Torres Kourtney Kardashian Keeping Up with the Kardashians | One Life to Live | Dave Jordan Van Draanen Peyton Meyer Girl Meets World | American Housewife | Wayne Brin Kweller Isabella Crovetti Joy | The Neighbors | Colony Logan Andrew Matarazzo Teen Wolf | All Rise | Jane the Virgin Aniston Vanessa Dubasso Legion | Modern Family | After We Collided Track Dominic Goodman Young Rock | Veronica Mars | Reach Quinn Myra Molloy Halfworlds | The Bold Type Nisha Annie Jacob Fist Fight | Fort Salem | Saving Zoe Sebastian Woo Romel De Silva Heathers | Stumptown | Arrested Development

Rachel Leigh Cook is famous for starring in She’s All That as Laney Boggs but she will not be reprising her role for He’s All That. Instead, she will be portraying the role of Anna Sawyer, the mother of Addison Rae’s character Padgett Sawyer.

When did filming take place for He’s All That?

Filming for He’s All That took place in late 2020 and into early 2021.

Are you excited for the release of He’s All That on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!