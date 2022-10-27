Sonic Prime Netflix Series Release Date Confirmed for December 2022

Gotta go fast! The iconic blue Sonic the Hedgehog is making its way to Netflix in 2022, with the release of season 1 of Sonic Prime now confirmed for mid-December 2022. Here’s everything we know about Sonic Prime on Netflix.

Sonic Prime is an upcoming Netflix Original animated series written by Justin Peniston, Duncan Rouleau, and Omar Spahi.

Wildbrain is the main studio behind the show, with WildBrain’s Vancouver studio primarily behind the project. SEGA and Man Of Action Entertainment are also working on the series.

When is the Sonic Prime Netflix date?

Netflix confirmed rumors and previous reporting that Sonic Prime will be debuting on Netflix globally on December 15th, 2022.

It announced the release date alongside a slew of new posters for the new series, including the one below:

This date confirms earlier reports that the series would be releasing in December.

According to multiple reports, the series was eying a December 2022 release. One report from the Sonic fansite, The Tails Channel, suggests that documents point to a mid-December 2022 release date.

Their report states:

“Two documents obtained by Tails’ Channel in early September described an upcoming promotion from SEGA to advertise Prime for a release window around the middle of December 2022.”

What is the plot of Sonic Prime?

The fate of the multiverse rests in the gloved hands of Sonic the Hedgehog.

The official logline for Sonic Prime is as follows:

“It’s the Sonic you know and love until an incredible twist thrusts Sonic into a new adventure featuring a reinvented cast and Sonic like you’ve never seen him before, where the fate of the multiverse rests in his gloved hands. Sonic’s adventure is about more than a race to save the universe from the evil machinations of his longtime nemesis Dr. Eggman and his army of badnik robots, it’s a race to save his friends, friends that he took for granted.”

WildBrain has also provided an updated synopsis:

“Sonic the Hedgehog goes into overdrive when a run-in with Dr. Eggman results in a literal universe-shattering event. Desperate to piece his prime reality back together and save his old friends, Sonic races through the Shatterverse, discovering strange worlds and enlisting new friends in an epic adventure of a lifetime!”

Who are the cast members of Sonic Prime?

Taking on the role of the spiky-haired blue hedgehog is Deven Christian Mack, who has many voice roles under his resume such as King Vangelis in LEGO: Ninjago, Chuck in Angry Birds: Summer Madness, and Wynton Styles in Bakugan: Battle Planet.

The remaining cast members have been revealed, but it’s unclear which roles they will be portraying.

Brian Drummond previously provided the voice of Knuckles in Sonic Underground, so the actor is likely returning to reprise the role.

Below is the cast list of Sonic Prime:

Role Cast Members Sonic Deven Christian Mack Knuckles (TBA) Brian Drummond TBA Shannon Chan-Kent TBA Ashleigh Bell TBA Vincent Tong TBA Kazumi Evans TBA Ian Hanlin TBA Adam Nurada

What is the episode count?

It was been confirmed that there will be a total of 24 episodes. The runtime of each episode is approximately 30 minutes. It’s unlikely that Netflix will release all episodes at once and spread them into several volumes, parts or seasons.

The show has a TV-Y7 rating.

Finally, WildBrain announced they’d release a selection of Sonic Prime merchandise products in early 2023, teaming up with PMI as the product partner.

Are you looking forward to the release of Sonic Prime on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!