‘Sonic Prime’ Netflix Series: Everything We Know So Far

Gotta go fast! The iconic blue Sonic the Hedgehog is making its way to Netflix in 2022 with the release of season 1 of Sonic Prime. Here’s everything we know so far about Sonic Prime season 1 on Netflix.

Sonic Prime is an upcoming Netflix Original animated series written by Justin Peniston, Duncan Rouleau, and Omar Spahi. The series is produced by Flixzilla, who recently did the animation for Hamstar & Gretel, and currently working on the upcoming Inspector Gadget project.

When is the Sonic Prime Netflix date?

Netflix has yet to confirm an official release date for Sonic Prime, however, we can confirm that the series will arrive sometime in 2022.

What is the plot of Sonic Prime?

The fate of the multiverse rests in the gloved hands of Sonic the Hedgehog.

Who are the cast members of Sonic Prime?

Taking on the role of the spiky-haired blue hedgehog is Deven Christian Mack, who has many voice roles under his resume such as King Vangelis in LEGO: Ninjago, Chuck in Angry Birds: Summer Madness, and Wynton Styles in Bakugan: Battle Planet.

The remaining cast members have been revealed but it’s unclear which roles they will be portraying.

Brian Drummond previously provided the voice of Knuckles in Sonic Underground, so it’s highly likely the actor is returning to reprise the role.

Below is the cast list of Sonic Prime:

Role Cast Members Sonic Deven Christian Mack Knuckles (TBA) Brian Drummond TBA Shannon Chan-Kent TBA Ashleigh Bell TBA Vincent Tong TBA Kazumi Evans TBA Ian Hanlin TBA Adam Nurada

What is the episode count?

It was been confirmed that there will be a total of 24 episodes. The runtime of each episode is approximately 30 Minutes.

