Sports Drama ‘Zero Chill’ Season 1: Plot, Cast, Trailer & Netflix Release Date

Netflix hits the ice rink once again with its new upcoming teen sports-drama Zero Chill. We have everything you need to know about Zero Chill, including the plot, cast, trailer, and Netflix release date.

Zero Chill is an upcoming British-Canadian Netflix Original sports-drama created by Kirstie Falkous and John Reiger. The series is produced by Lime Pictures, the studio behind Netflix’s Free Reign and Disney’s The Evermoor Chronicles.

Following in the footsteps of the short-lived ice-skating Original series Spinning Out, Zero Chill is aimed at a slightly younger audience, which may see more success for the new drama.

When is the Zero Chill season one Netflix release date?

With the release of the trailer we now have confirmation that Zero Chill will be available to stream on Netflix on Monday, March 15th, 2021.

What is the episode count?

There will be a total of ten episodes in the first season of Zero Chill.

The current run time is unconfirmed but we’d speculate that each episode will be approximately 30 minutes.

What is the plot of Zero Chill?

Canadian 15-year-old twins Kayla and Mac both love the ice. Kayla is a figure skater and Mac an extremely talented Ice Hockey player. When Mac is offered a scholarship at a legendary Ice Hockey academy in the UK, Kayla’s life is upended when she and her family move across the Atlantic. Upset that her parents would put Mac’s ambitions before her own, Kayla must once again find her place on the rink and find her way out of the shadow of her brother.

Who are the cast members of Zero Chill season one?

The following cast has been confirmed for the main and supporting roles of Zero Chill:

Role Cast Member Where Have I Seen/Heard Them Before Kayla Grace Beedie Fort Salem | Five Star Christmas Mac Dakota Taylor The Death and Life of John F. Donovan | Homekilling Queen | Canada: The Story of Us Luke Doug Rao Dark Heart | Battlefield 1 | Colombiana Jenny Sarah-Jane Potts Kinky Boots | Sugar Rush | The Chameleon Sky Jade Ma Surviving Christmas with The Relatives | Black Widow Anton Oscar Skagerberg The Last Kingdom | Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy | Midnight Sun Nico Stanislaus Steinbichler Vienna Blood | Blind Ermittelt | Vienna Crime Squad Holly Christina Tam The Limehouse Golem | Automata | Transformers: The Last Knight Marak Calin Bleau Killing Eve Carson Brett Houghton The Firm | Algonquin | Afterwards Archie Toby Murray A Promise | Dani’s Castle | Casualty

Where did filming take place for Zero Chill?

We’re not sure when principal photography began, but we do know that filming took place in the city of Sheffield in the UK.

Are you looking forward to the release of Zero Chill on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!