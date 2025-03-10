‘Carlos Alcaraz: My Way’ Netflix Tennis Documentary Sets April 2025 Release

Spanish tennis star Carlos Alcaraz, who is just 21 years old, has already been ranked the best player in the world. In collaboration with Morena Films, a Netflix doc following the tennis superstar is coming to the streaming service in April 2025.

Carlos Alcaraz: My Way is an upcoming Spanish Netlfix Original sports documentary series centered on Men’s tennis sensation Carlos Alcaraz.

The three-part series is a collaboration between Netflix and Morena Films, directed by Jorge Laplace and produced by Juan Gordon and Álex Marínez Roig on behalf of Morena Films.

Who is Carlos Alcaraz?

Carlos Alcaraz is a Spanish professional tennis player ranked third in men’s tennis by the Association of Tennis Professionals. He reached the number one spot in September 2022 at just 19 years old.

Starting his career at the age of 15, he has experienced a meteoric rise in the professional game. He won his first Grand Slam title at the 2022 US Open and has since claimed three more Grand Slam titles: the French Open in 2024 and back-to-back Wimbledon titles in 2023 and 2024.

Following in the footsteps of fellow Spaniard Rafael Nadal, the future for Carlos Alcaraz is huge.

When is Carlos Alcaraz: My Way coming to Netflix?

The tennis star revealed the release date in an incredibly unique fashion: he had the date tattooed temporarily on his right forearm at the Indian Wills tournament in California.

Carlos Alcaraz: My Way lands on Netflix on April 23rd, 2025.

What is the focus of the documentary?

The series will go behind the scenes of Carlos Alcaraz’s 2024 season as he competes in competitions around the world, including the Grand Slams (Australian Open, French Open, US Open, Wimbledon) and the 2024 Paris Olympic Games. We’ll also get to see the Spanish star outside of the tennis court as he spends time with friends and family.

Are you looking forward to watching Carlos Alcaraz: My Way on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!