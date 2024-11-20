Dallas Cowboys Docuseries on Netflix: Everything We Know So Far

Netflix is teaming up with Skydance Sports and NFL Films on a new sports docuseries centered on the Dallas Cowboys.

Untold director pair Chapman Way and Maclain Way will direct the untitled Dallas Cowboys docuseries. The pair are also executive producers on the series. They are joined by Keith Cossrow, Ross Ketover, Ken Rodgers of NFL Films, David Ellison, Jesse Sisgold, Jon Weinbach of Skydance Sports, and John Skipper of Meadowlark Media as executive producers.

This will be the second documentary based on the Dallas Cowboys after the debut of America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders was released in June 2024. The series was recently renewed for a second season.

When is the Dallas Cowboys documentary coming to Netflix?

There isn’t a confirmed release date for the Dallas Cowboys documentary on Netflix at the time of writing. However, we expect the series to land on Netflix sometime in 2025.

What is the Dallas Cowboys documentary about?

The series is an in-depth look into the Dallas Cowboys’ recent history, most notably from 1989, when they were purchased by Jerry Jones, who is still the franchise’s president and general manager. Four years later, at Superbowl XXVII, the franchise won its first Super Bowl in fourteen years. A year later, the Cowboys successfully defended the Superbowl, defeating the Buffalo Bills for the second time in as many years at Superbowl XXVIII. Two years later, they won their 3rd Superbowl title in four years, defeating the Pittsburgh Steelers to win their 5th Superbowl overall.

After a period of incredible success in the 1990s, the Cowboys have yet to emulate the same level of success in the 21st century and have not played in a Superbowl since their last win in 1996. Arguably, the franchise is most well known for developments off the field rather than on, such as moving to the newly built AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, which can hold over 100,000 people. The Cowboys in 2023 were worth $9 billion, making it the most valuable sports team in the world. In 2024, it now stands at over $10 billion.

However, despite being the most valuable team in the NFL and the world, alongside repeated investment in its infrastructure, talent, coaching, and management, the Cowboys have yet to see that investment pay off on the field.

The documentary will feature former players and coaches such as Jimmy Johnson and Barry Switzer, and we’ll also see some of the most notable fans of the franchise, such as former President George W. Bush and sports brand Nike co-founder Phil Knight.

Are you looking forward to watching the Dallas Cowboys docuseries on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!