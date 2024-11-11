Netflix News and Previews Sports

Netflix Renews ‘America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders’ for Season 2

The incredible ladies of the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders will return for a second season of America's Sweethearts.

Picture: America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders – Boardwalk Pictures

The most optimistic cheerleading squad in the NFL, the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders Squad, will return to Netflix in 2025 with a second season, following their journey supporting their team during the 2024-2025 season.

America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders is a Netflix Original sports documentary series directed by Greg Whiteley. It is produced by One Potato Productions, with executive producers Greg Whiteley and Adam Leibowitz, Andrew Fried and Dane Lillegard of Boardwalk Pictures, and Ross M. Dinerstein and Rebecca Evans of Campfire Studios.

The docuseries follows the Dallas Cowboys’ cheerleading squad. Each episode offers the audience insight into the dedication, hard work, and training involved in being a member of an NFL franchise cheerleading squad.

Gettyimages

ARLINGTON, TEXAS – NOVEMBER 23: The Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders run onto the field prior to the game against the Washington Commanders at AT&T Stadium on November 23, 2023 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Brandon Sloter/Image Of Sport/Getty Images)

America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders Renewed for Season 2

Netflix officially confirmed the news, with members of the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleading squad participating in a fun routine for the renewal announcement video.

We knew ahead of time the announcement that production was underway on the second season of the docuseries and contacted Netflix for comment. We did receive a response but were asked to hold off on announcing the news until Netflix was ready. Unfortunately, we weren’t included in the debrief for the official announcement.

When it was first released in June 2024, the series performed well. America’s Sweethearts reached the Top 10 TV list in 27 countries worldwide, and it held strong for four weeks in the weekly global Top 10 English TV List.

In the U.S., it remained on the Top 10 TV list for five weeks.

Will America’s Sweethearts be able to cheer the Dallas Cowboys to a Super Bowl victory?

At the time of writing, the Dallas Cowboys’ record is 3-6. It will take a miracle for them to reach the playoffs, let alone reach and win the Super Bowl.

It could be worse. You could be a New York Giants fan watching their team limp into a record of 2-8.

Are you looking forward to watching a second season of America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!

