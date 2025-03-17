‘Power Moves’: Shaquille O’Neal Reebok Story To Be Told in Netflix Doc in 2025

As Netflix delves deeper into incredible sporting stories worldwide, attention is again being paid to the world of basketball in Power Moves. The documentary chronicles NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal’s relationship with the sports brand Reebok, from using the brand as his first sponsor to becoming the company’s President of Reebok Basketball in his attempt to revive the brand. Power Moves will be released on Netflix in 2025.

Power Moves is an upcoming Netflix Original sports documentary directed by Ian Gelfand. The series is produced by Buckingham Television Inc. Colin Smeeton is the executive producer for Authentic Studios, while Aaron Saidman, Eli Holzman, Jamie Renberg, and Devon Hammons are the executive producers for The Intellectual Property Corporation.

What is Power Moves about?

Netflix has provided a synopsis for the documentary:

“Reebok was Shaquille O’Neal’s first sponsor and now we will follow him as he takes on the role of President of Reebok Basketball to try and revive this struggling brand and restore it to its former glory. Along with Allen Iverson as VP, we will follow Shaq and team hustling to pull it off at the Reebok HQ in Boston.”

What is Reebook?

Reebok is an American footwear and clothing brand founded in 1958 in Bolton, Lancashire, England. In 1985, the formerly British brand became American after Paul Fireman bought Reebok’s parent company, J.W. Foster and Sons. The company made sneakers for tennis and aerobics, which were worn by the likes of Boris Becker and John McEnroe. Soon, the company expanded into making footwear for running and basketball, and by 1992, had signed more than 100 professional athletes to the brand, including Shaquille O’Neal, the giant center of Orlando Magic who went on to win three NBA championships with the La Lakers, and one with Miami Heat.

In the 2000s, Reebook entered the world of Ice Hockey by acquiring the official National Hockey League sponsor, CCM, eventually phasing the CCM brand on all of the NHL authentic and replica jerseys. However, after an intellectual property lawsuit in August 2005, Reebok was acquired by the German sports giant Addidas and became its subsidiary.

After years under the Addidas ownership, which involved many different logo redesigns, in 2022, the sports giant was sold to the Authentic Brands Group for $2.5 billion. Its current headquarters is located in Boston, Massachusetts, USA. In October 2023, Reebok announced that Shaquille O’Neal had become the brand’s first-ever President of Reebok Basketball.

When is Power Moves released on Netflix?

Netflix has yet to announce an official release date for Power Moves. All we know so far is that the docuseries will be released on Netflix sometime in 2025.

Power Moves is one of many exciting sports documentaries coming to Netflix in 2025.

