Six Nations: Full Contact (Season 2) – January 29th, 2025

– January 29th, 2025 The Greatest Rivalry: India vs Pakistan (Season 1) – February 7th, 2025

Court of Gold (Season 1) – February 18th, 2025

Full Swing (Season 3) – February 25th, 2025

Formula 1: Drive to Survive (Season 7) – March 7th, 2025

Sports Documentaries Coming to Netflix in 2025

The Clubhouse: A Year with the Red Sox (Season 1) N

Episodes: 8

Sport: Baseball| Runtime: TBA

Netflix Release Date: April 8th, 2025

The series will chronicle the entire 2024 MLB season and the journey of the Boston Red Sox team.

Alcaraz (Season 1) N

Episodes: 3

Sport: Tennis | Runtime: 60 Minutes

Netflix Release Date: April 23rd, 2025

The docuseries will closely follow the 2024 season of Carlos Alcaraz, the latest prodigy of the tennis court.

NASCAR: Full Speed (Season 2) N

Episodes: 5

Sport: Stock Racing | Runtime: 45 Minutes

Netflix Release Date: April 2025

A later release date than expected has confirmed some fans online, but the second season promises to show off all of the drama that unfolded during the 2024 NASCAR season.

America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders (Season 2) N

Episodes: 7

Genre: Cheerleading | Runtime: 45 Minutes

Netflix Release Date: 2025

Filming is ongoing for the second season of America’s Sweethearts as the Dallas Cowboys cheerleading squad ladies try to cheer their team to victory. Given their record of 6-8, 2024 may be another playoff miss for the Cowboys.

Sports Documentaries Coming to Netflix in 2025 TBD

Tour De France: Unchained (Season 1) N

Episodes: 8

Sport: Cycling | Runtime: 45 Minutes

Netflix Release Date: Summer 2025

The Tour De France doc will return to Netflix for a third time as the biggest event in the world of professional cycling sees the greatest cyclists compete for the coveted yellow jersey.

F1 Academy (Season 1) N

Episodes: TBA

Genre: Motor Sport | Runtime: TBA

Netflix Release Date: 2025

Reese Witherspoon’s production company, Hell Sunshine, is behind Netflix’s female-lead F1 sports docuseries.

“The multi-part, adrenaline-fueled series will give fans exclusive, behind-the-scenes access to the all-women driving category, highlighting the drama of the races, as well as the personal stories and high stakes for the drivers, their teams, sponsors, and families involved, as they break barriers in one of the most demanding sports in the world”

Episodes: TBA

Genre: Mixed | Runtime: 50 Minutes

Netflix Release Date: 2025

Box to Box Films will once again partner with Netflix for a new docuseries, this time focusing on the success of Britain’s most successful sporting promotion Matchroom Sports, founded by Barry Hearn, and currently led by his son Eddie.

Starting 5 (Season 2) N

Episodes: 10

Genre: Basketball | Runtime: 45 Minutes

Netflix Release Date: Late 2025

Following the exploits of five of the NBA’s elite players, Starting Five gives subscribers inside access to the lives, training, and drama of the NBA season.

Power Moves (Season 1)

Episodes: TBA

Sports: Basketball

Netflix Release Date: 2025

Shaquille O’Neal, larger than life and one of his era’s most popular basketball stars, is one of the wealthiest ex-pros thanks to business prowess. But, in the earliest days of his career, his first sponsor was the sports brand Reebok, which he has now assumed the position of President of Basketball as he attempts to revive the struggling sports brand. The docuseries will focus on Shaq and his VP, Allen Iverson, as they look to restore the brand to its former glory.

Untitled Sports Documentaries Coming to Netflix in 2025

Untitled SEC College Football Docuseries

Episodes: 8

Sport: American Football | Runtime: 45 Minutes

Netflix Release Date: Summer 2025

Box to Box Films is back with another exciting sports documentary focusing on the 2024 southeastern college football conference.

Untitled Rafael Nadal docuseries

Episodes: TBA

Sport: Tennis | Runtime: TBA

Netflix Release Date: 2025

Netflix is partnering with Skydance Sports to produce a documentary focused on the final season of tennis legend Rafael Nadal. The 22-time grand slam winner is giving Netflix and Skydance Sports unprecedented access into his life, which promises never-before-seen footage of Nadal throughout his life and career.

Untitled United States men’s national basketball team docuseries (Season 1) N

Episodes: 6

Sport: Basketball | Runtime: 45 Minutes

Netflix Release Date: Early 2025

The upcoming sports doc will be centered on the USA Men’s Basketball Team at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

Untitled Dallas Cowboys docuseries (Season 1) N

Episodes: 10

Sports: American Football | Runtime: 45 Minutes

Netflix Release Date: 2025

The documentary will focus on the history and early dominance of the Dallas Cowboys under franchise owner Jerry Jones.

Untitled Mike Tyson Documentary

Episodes: 3

Sport: Boxing | Runtime: 60 Minutes

Netflix Release Date: 2025 TBA

The new Mike Tyson documentary will focus on the life and career of Mike Tyson, who will have the chance to tell his story his way.

Elway

Director: Ken Rodgers

Sport: American Football | Runtime: TBA

Netflix Release Date: 2025 TBA

Skydance Sports and Netflix are teaming up again for a new documentary, this time on Denver Broncos legend, two-time SuperBowl winning quarterback John Elway.

