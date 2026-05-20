Some of the very best sports documentaries of the past decade have been exclusive to Netflix. 2026 is already shaping up to be another excellent year for sports documentaries on Netflix, with the return of Drive to Survive and Full Swing, and the launch of brand-new documentaries centred on Rafa Nadal, Brazil’s legendary 1970 team, and more.

Throughout 2026, we’ll be updating the list below with all of the latest sports docs headed to Netflix.

Sports Documentaries Added to Netflix in 2026 So Far

Glitter & Gold: Ice Dancing (Season 1) – Feb 1

– Feb 1 The Queen of Chess (2026) – Feb 6

– Feb 6 Formula 1 Drive to Survive (Season 8) – Feb 27

– Feb 27 Ronaldinho: The One and Only (Limited Series) – April 16

– April 16 Full Swing (Season 4) – April 17

– April 17 Beyond the Game: Samurai 2026 World Baseball Classic (2026) – April 20

– April 20 Hulk Hogan: Real American (Limited Series) – April 22

– April 22 Countdown: Rousey vs. Carano (2026) – May 6

– May 6 Untold UK: Jamie Vardy (2026 ) – May 12

) – May 12 The Bus: A French Football Mutiny (2026) – May 13

– May 13 Untold UK: Liverpool’s Miracle of Istanbul (2026) – May 19

Sports Documentaries Coming to Netflix in 2026

JAMES.

Netflix Release Date: May 21, 2026

James Rodríguez, Colombian International and former player for Real Madrid, Everton, Porto, Monaco, and São Paulo, became a worldwide sensation at the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil. Scoring world-class goals, he quickly became one of the most in-demand attacking midfielders in world football. Throughout his career, he has played for numerous iconic clubs, winning prestigious accolades such as La Liga, the Bundesliga, the Primeira Liga, and two Champions Leagues with Real Madrid. The documentary will delve into the life and career of Rodríguez, featuring exclusive access to the athlete, interviews and archived footage.

Untold UK: Vinnie Jones (2026)

Netflix Release Date: May 26, 2026

The third documentary in a trio of Untold UK docs, the last will cover the wild career of one of football’s toughest players, Vinnie Jones. While today Jones is best known for his acting career, in the 80s and 90s he played as a no-nonsense defensive midfielder for Wimbledon, Leeds United, Sheffield United, Chelsea, and finally Queens Park Rangers. The documentary goes behind the scenes with the man himself as he talks about the crazy moments throughout his football career.

Rafa (Limited Series)

Netflix Release Date: May 29, 2026

One of the greatest tennis players to grace the court, Rafael Nadal, is also one of the greatest athletes ever produced by Spain. Competing against other legendary players such as Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic, Nadal’s career spanned from 2001 to 2024, with a record of 1080-228 and 22 Grand Slam victories (2x Australian Open, 14x French Open, 2x Wimbledon, 4x US Open). The documentary will follow Nadal in the twilight of his career as he says goodbye to the sport, featuring behind-the-scenes footage, interviews, and archived footage of his career.

The Root of the Game (Limited Series)

Netflix Release Date: June 8, 2026

Football is beloved around the world, but one country famed for its rich heritage and love of the sport is Brazil. Five-time World Cup winners, millions of children grow up hoping to play for their national team, emulating their heroes such as Ronaldo, Ronaldinho and Pele on the streets, beaches and pitches. This miniseries centres on the Super Copa Pioneer, São Paulo’s largest and most prestigious amateur football tournament. The documentary will take us behind the scenes of the tournament with exclusive access to players and coaches who hope to change their lives forever.

USA 94: Brazil’s Return to Glory

Coming to Netflix: June 7, 2026

“This is the story of Brazil’s fourth World Cup title, won in 1994, as told by its key protagonists: the players from the Brazilian team and their rivals. The film was created from previously unseen content recorded by the athletes themselves throughout the tournament. This is the story of Brazil’s return to glory for the first time since the golden days of Pelé. The team that arrived at the World Cup dealt with skeptics in the press and distrust from fans. But thanks to teamwork, the leadership of captain Dunga, and goals from Bebeto and Romário, they won their fourth title.”

Norway: The Dark Horse (Limited Series)

Netflix Release Date: June 9, 2026

The docuseries will go behind the scenes with the Norwegian men’s international football team as they prepare for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. With the likes of Oscar Bobb, Kristoffer Ajer and Manchester City’s world-class striker Erling Haaland, the country is seen as the “Dark Horse” of the tournament with the potential to achieve the pinnacle of international football and lead their country to a first World Cup win.

America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders (Season 3)

Netflix Release Date: June 16, 2026

The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders, aka America’s Sweethearts, will return for a third season as we follow them across the 2025 NFL season. In the documentary, we get to see the training and choreography that go into being a cheerleader for one of the most popular NFL teams, and what it takes to cheer your team to victory and defeat.

At Home with the Furys (Season 3)

Coming to Netflix: TBD

The second season of At Home with the Furys provided insight into the life of Tyson Fury and his family during his training camp for his return from retirement to fight Arslanbek Makhmudov. With victory over Makhmudov, Fury is now setting his sights on Anthony Joshua, and if the fight is confirmed, we expect to see a lot of behind-the-scenes footage of Fury’s training camp.

Untitled Mike Tyson Docuseries

Coming to Netflix: TBD

Mike Tyson is one of the most recognised names and faces of boxing. A dominant heavyweight champion, he has had equal highs and lows throughout his career, but will always be remembered for his overwhelming dominance. The docuseries will focus on Mike Tyson’s life and career in his own words.

What sport documentaries are you looking forward to watching on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!