‘Suburra: Blood on Rome’ Season 3 Coming to Netflix in October 2020

Italian political thriller Suburra: Blood on Rome was renewed for a third and final season back in April 2019 and is currently scheduled to release on Netflix at the end of October 2020.

There’s been plenty of new Italian series coming to Netflix as of late with the release of Carlo & Malik for example but Suburra is the first full-fledged Netflix Original from Italy.

Season 1 of the series arrived back in October 2017 with season 2 arriving on Netflix on February 22nd, 2019. Season 2 saw the intensity of the series ramped up to a new level with the three head honchos of the criminal underworld looking to seize control of Rome from Samurai.

The renewal announcement of season 3 came from Netflix’s Italian social media account on Twitter. It roughly translates to “2 April 2019, Terreni de Ostia has conquered all the provinces of Italy. #Suburra will return with a third season.”

The map refers to several things which we’ll break down in just a second. Firstly, Italy is broken into provinces as opposed to states or regions. You can see Rome covered with the fact of the main protagonist of Suburra. In the second, he’s conquered the whole of Italy.

This isn’t actually referring to the plot of Suburra: Blood on Rome season 3 rather a popular game that’s exploding in Italy at the moment. The game is called “ItaliaGuerraBot” that resides on Facebook. It’s very similar to the board game Risk.

When will season 3 of Suburra: Blood on Rome be on Netflix?

We knew in advance that season 3 would release at some point in 2020 however, in September 2020, we learned that season 3 is currently penned for release on Netflix globally for October 30th, 2020. This release date is echoed by the Netflix API and some trailers that have been released.

Here’s what you can expect from season 3:

“After the tragic suicide of Lele, unable to live with the sense of guilt generated by the crimes committed, and the unexpected awakening from the coma of Manfredi, head of the Anacleti clan, the balance of power between all characters are again challenged. The third season moves through the streets and alleys of Rome and its province to tell the world of crime even more closely. Who will win the battle to the death to gain power over the city?”

Comingsoon.it managed to get some of the first look photos for the final season as we’ve embedded below:







They also state that all of the characters below will be returning:

Aureliano (Alessandro Borghi)

Spadino (Giacomo Ferrara)

Amedeo Cinaglia (Filippo Nigro)

Samurai (Francesco Acquaroli)

Manfredi Anacleti (Adamo Dionisi)

Sara Monaschi (Claudia Gerini)

Adelaide Anacleti (Paola Sotgiu)

Angelica (Carlotta Antonelli)

Nadia (Federica Sabatini)

Alice Cinaglia (Rosa Diletta Rossi)

Cardinal Fiorenzo Nascari (Alberto Cracco)

Adriano ( Jacopo Venturiero )

In the meantime, here are a few fan reactions of the announcement of season 3 plus we invite your reactions in the comment section below. Also, don't forget you can find the original movie from 2015 that the series is based on streaming on Netflix too.

