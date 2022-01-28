‘That Girl Lay Lay’ Season 2: Has Nickelodeon and Netflix Renewed?

That Girl Lay Lay is lighting up the Netflix top 10s with the debut season first airing on Nickelodeon in late 2021 before touching down on Netflix globally in January 2022. The series has yet to be renewed for season 2 as of January 2022.

Headed up by Alaya High, the Nick series was first commissioned back in May 2021 with a single-season order of 12 episodes. The hip-hop artist, and now actress, has amassed a huge following (1.3 million on Instagram) over the years at the young age of 15.

The show is about a student called Sadie who already had enough on her plate dealing with school but her life is complicated further when her hype-girl avatar from her phone comes to life.

Outside of the United States, the series carries both Netflix Original branding as well as the Nickelodeon branding. This isn’t wholly unique given Netflix has released some Nickelodeon movies with similar marketing setups. Both Nickelodeon and Netflix have marketing rights for the show with Netflix Futures and Nick posting clips on YouTube. It’s likely (but unconfirmed) that this series is the first title to come out of the 2019 Nickeloden Netflix deal.

Has Netflix and Nickelodeon renewed That Girl Lay Lay for season 2?

Current renewal status: Not yet renewed (last updated: January 2022)

Let’s start at the beginning. Despite a Fandom page set up two months ago that categorically says a season 2 is on the way, we don’t officially have confirmation just yet from Netflix or perhaps, equally if not more importantly, Nickelodeon.

The Wiki seemingly has access to knowledge that a second season has been ordered with episode 1 called Lay Lay the Know-it-All and episode 2 Lay Lay Loves Loves. It suggests “These episodes have been taped with no known air date. The episodes have been approved to be on here by the founder of the wiki.”

Sadly, we haven’t been able to verify this information so officially season 2 isn’t yet confirmed.

The renewal decision will ultimately come down to Nickelodeon who airs the series first in the US. Netflix, while having involvement (as the worldwide distributor) in the show, doesn’t likely have renewal power alone in this matter.

How well has That Girl Lay Lay performed on Netflix?

Thanks to FlixPatrol data, we can look at how well the series has been doing since its January 2022 premiere on Netflix.

The series is eligible for featuring in 3 Netflix top 10 lists including the overall top 10, TV top 10s and the kids top 10. So let’s break down how well the show is doing as of January 28th:

It’s featured in the overall top 10s in two countries for 5 days including South Africa and the United States.

It’s featured in the TV top 10s in 16 countries including the two mentioned above plus South Korea, South Africa, and others.

It’s featured in the kids top 10s in 22 countries including India, Brazil, Australia, the United Kingdom, the United States, New Zealand and others.

On Instagram, Alaya celebrated the success of That Girl Lay Lay in the Netflix top 10s with an Instagram post that states: “Come on y’all keep me and my beautiful TV family in the Top 10!!! If you haven’t already watched #TGLL on @netflix GO GO GO!!!! Thank you thank you for all of the love and support!!!”

According to Netflix’s own Top 10 site, in the first week of being on Netflix, the series was in the overall top 10 in the Bahamas, Jamaica, Kenya, and Trinidad and Tobago.

Would you like to see more That Girl Lay Lay on Netflix? Let us know down below.