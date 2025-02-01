‘The Accident’ Renewed for Season 2 at Netflix

The global Next on Netflix event took place this week, bringing a slew of date announcements, title reveals, and first-look previews—primarily focused on Netflix’s U.S. slate. However, the event was held across 12 locations worldwide, including Mexico, where several reveals were made regarding upcoming 2025 releases. Among the announcements, too, was the renewal of The Accident (known as Accidente in Spanish-speaking regions), which is coming back for a season 2.

Starring Alberto Guerra, Sebastian Martínez, Erik Hayser, Macarena García, and Ana Claudia Talancón, the series featuring 10 episodes premiered on Netflix back in August 2024 and follows what happens when a birthday party takes a tragic turn with a bouncy castle full of children flies away rocking a local community.

The announcement of a second season was made during a live presentation on January 29th. Vice President of Content Carolina Leconte presented Mexico’s upcoming slate of titles and confirmed that the thriller will indeed be returning. Speaking about the upcoming slate, Leconte said, “Our commitment is to continue offering authentic stories so that our Mexican members identify with them and see more Mexican realities reflected.”

As mentioned, the show was a stand-out success from Mexico and possibly the country’s biggest hit to date, at least as it pertains to being a global hit. Thanks to its strange plot and going viral on social media (especially TikTok), the series charted in the global top 10s for seven weeks in total. Over those seven weeks, it pulled in 268.50 million hours watched, equating to about 36.40 million views.

The show was featured in the top 10s in 86 countries in total, with Colombia, Guatemala, Mexico, and Venezuela performing strongest.

Despite its popularity, audiences and critics were ultimately divided about the show. It only has a rating of 5.7 on IMDb, with some reviews calling it “flat-out bad,” “over-the-top nonsense,” or “dumb.”

No word on when The Accident will be back on Netflix just yet, but we’d guess sometime within the next couple of years. Other titles highlighted from Mexico for 2025 include Las Muertas, La Más Fan, Gringo Hunters, Nuestros tiempos, Nadie nos vio partir, Me late que sí, and a new Juan Gabriel docuseries.

Are you looking forward to a new season of The Accident coming to Netflix? Let us know in the comments.